Health care rally buoys European stock markets

People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. (AP))
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

  • Novartis wins go-ahead to conduct randomized trial of malaria drug against COVID-19
LONDON: European stock markets closed higher after a volatile session on Monday, recovering losses caused by a collapse in oil prices and fears of the worst quarterly earnings season since the global financial crisis.

Health care stocks led the charge, marching to over six-week highs after drug maker Novartis won the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.7 percent, after losing as much as 1.2 percent during the session as oil prices plunged due to oversupply concerns. The energy sector posted its fourth decline in five sessions.

As the first quarter results season kicks into high gear, analysts expect STOXX 600 firms to post a 22 percent plunge in earnings as a result of the pandemic, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, after estimates at the start of the year had initially forecast a 10.5 percent rise.

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica became the latest company to scrap its dividend and said it could consider cost cuts to shore up cash reserves. Its shares fell 0.8 percent.

“On one hand we’re getting the reality check of company earnings and real data from the global and European economy, but on the other hand we’ve got the impact of significant fiscal and monetary stimulus coming through,” said Richard Dunbar, head of multi-asset research at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Readings on April manufacturing from across the world are due on Thursday and are expected to hit recession era lows.

The STOXX 600, which hit an eight-year low in March, has since recovered about 23 percent due to big fiscal and monetary stimulus packages around the world, but still remains 31 percent away from its record high as evidence of the economic hit from the pandemic piles up.

The travel and leisure sector, worst hit by the pandemic, has recouped almost half its losses since March lows, but still remains about 40 percent down for the year.

With coronavirus deaths slowing in some of the worst-hit parts of Europe, some countries have signaled they could relax strict stay-at-home orders to restart supply chains, even as health officials warn of another wave of infections if the lockdowns are lifted too soon.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, said a second wave of infections and subsequent lockdown would be a disastrous outcome.

“Instead of confronting a steep recession, we might end up with a long-lasting depression,” he added. 

“Equity performance cannot diverge for a prolonged period of time from fundamentals, so if we do not see a true economic recovery in the coming months, we expect another leg lower in stock markets.”

Dutch health technology company Philips rose 6.1 percent after saying sales and profit margins could still rise in 2020 if the pandemic eases in coming months.

Airbus lost 2.1% after Reuters reported it had put six jets made for Malaysia’s AirAsia up for sale.

Investors will closely watch a European Union summit on Thursday for signs of the bloc’s response to the coronavirus crisis following several calls for a unified euro zone bond issuance program.

Nissan to close global HQ, other Japan sites due to coronavirus

Nissan to close global HQ, other Japan sites due to coronavirus

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has allowed manufacturing plants to keep operating under a state of emergency that was declared this month and broadened last week
  • Nissan is the latest Japanese company to shutter its global headquarters to reduce the number of staff commuting
TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. said on Tuesday it will shut its global headquarters in Japan for 16 days through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even though the government has permitted keeping workplaces open to get the economy running.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has allowed manufacturing plants to keep operating under a state of emergency that was declared this month and broadened last week, but Nissan and its rivals had already suspended output at many of their factories due to plummeting global demand.
Nissan is the latest Japanese company to shutter its global headquarters to reduce the number of staff commuting, as the COVID-19 infections in the country increased to around 11,000 this week.
Canon Inc. and Toshiba also announced similar measures earlier this month.
Nissan said that 15,000 employees at its headquarters in Yokohama and main R&D center in nearby Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, would be required to take leave for 16 days from next Monday through Japan’s “Golden Week” holiday that starts on May 4.
Its headquarters would be closed to all but essential workers, a Nissan spokeswoman said, adding that those affected would receive “the majority” of their full salaries during the period.
She said the measures were aimed at keeping more than 90 percent of its employees away from its offices, up from 80 percent at the moment.
Like many of its global rivals, Nissan has also shuttered most of its global production facilities in compliance with “shelter at home” directives to contain the spread of the virus.
Nissan stopped production at its Tochigi vehicle plant, which produces the Skyline sedan and Infiniti models, for much of this month, and plans to keep it closed for most of May.
Its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan, will operate only the day shift during April and May and shut down completely for four days during that period.
Nissan’s bigger rival Toyota Motor Corp. has said it expects to cut its domestic production by around 40 percent as it significantly reduced output at its Japanese plants starting earlier month.
Honda Motor Co. also said it would stop production at some of its domestic plants next week, citing disruptions in its global supply chain.
Most automakers are bracing for a big financial hit from the virus, as lockdowns in the United States and Europe have kept buyers out of dealerships. But Nissan’s sales and profits had been slumping even before the outbreak, forcing it to roll back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn.
The pandemic has only piled on urgency and pressure to renew efforts to downsize. Nissan is due to announce a new recovery plan next month.

