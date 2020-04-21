Nissan to close global HQ, other Japan sites due to coronavirus

You are here

Like many of its global rivals, Nissan has also shuttered most of its global production facilities in compliance with ‘shelter at home’ directives to contain the spread of the virus. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has allowed manufacturing plants to keep operating under a state of emergency that was declared this month and broadened last week
  • Nissan is the latest Japanese company to shutter its global headquarters to reduce the number of staff commuting
TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. said on Tuesday it will shut its global headquarters in Japan for 16 days through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even though the government has permitted keeping workplaces open to get the economy running.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has allowed manufacturing plants to keep operating under a state of emergency that was declared this month and broadened last week, but Nissan and its rivals had already suspended output at many of their factories due to plummeting global demand.
Nissan is the latest Japanese company to shutter its global headquarters to reduce the number of staff commuting, as the COVID-19 infections in the country increased to around 11,000 this week.
Canon Inc. and Toshiba also announced similar measures earlier this month.
Nissan said that 15,000 employees at its headquarters in Yokohama and main R&D center in nearby Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, would be required to take leave for 16 days from next Monday through Japan’s “Golden Week” holiday that starts on May 4.
Its headquarters would be closed to all but essential workers, a Nissan spokeswoman said, adding that those affected would receive “the majority” of their full salaries during the period.
She said the measures were aimed at keeping more than 90 percent of its employees away from its offices, up from 80 percent at the moment.
Like many of its global rivals, Nissan has also shuttered most of its global production facilities in compliance with “shelter at home” directives to contain the spread of the virus.
Nissan stopped production at its Tochigi vehicle plant, which produces the Skyline sedan and Infiniti models, for much of this month, and plans to keep it closed for most of May.
Its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan, will operate only the day shift during April and May and shut down completely for four days during that period.
Nissan’s bigger rival Toyota Motor Corp. has said it expects to cut its domestic production by around 40 percent as it significantly reduced output at its Japanese plants starting earlier month.
Honda Motor Co. also said it would stop production at some of its domestic plants next week, citing disruptions in its global supply chain.
Most automakers are bracing for a big financial hit from the virus, as lockdowns in the United States and Europe have kept buyers out of dealerships. But Nissan’s sales and profits had been slumping even before the outbreak, forcing it to roll back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn.
The pandemic has only piled on urgency and pressure to renew efforts to downsize. Nissan is due to announce a new recovery plan next month.

European new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus

Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

European new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus

  • Sales fell in all EU markets, with Italy – hit particularly hard by the pandemic – reporting the biggest drop of 85.4 percent
  • Majority of car dealerships in Europe were closed during the second half of March
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: Passenger car sales tumbled by more than 50 percent in Europe’s major markets in March as lockdowns imposed due to the new coronavirus took their toll, data showed on Friday.
In March, new car registrations dropped by 51.8 percent to 853,077 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, statistics from the European Auto Industry Association (ACEA) showed.
Sales fell in all EU markets, with Italy — hit particularly hard by the pandemic — reporting the biggest drop of 85.4 percent, while registrations tumbled by 37.7 percent in Germany, 72.2 percent in France and 69.3 percent in Spain.
Volkswagen Group’s sales decreased by 43.6 percent in March, while Renault and PSA Group posted a drop of 63.7 percent and 66.9 percent, respectively.
Sales of cars made by BMW, which was among the few automakers reporting an increase in European sales in the previous months, dropped by 39.7 percent, while demand for rival Daimler decreased by 40.6 percent.
The decline in registrations comes as the majority of car dealerships in Europe were closed during the second half of March as part of the measures to contain the pandemic.
On Thursday, Volkswagen withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty related to the new coronavirus outbreak which caused operating profit to drop 81 percent in the first quarter.

