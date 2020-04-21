You are here

European new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus

Above, a Volkswagen car dealership in Essen, Germany. Volkswagen Group’s sales decreased by 43.6 percent in March. (AP)
  • Sales fell in all EU markets, with Italy – hit particularly hard by the pandemic – reporting the biggest drop of 85.4 percent
  • Majority of car dealerships in Europe were closed during the second half of March
BERLIN: Passenger car sales tumbled by more than 50 percent in Europe’s major markets in March as lockdowns imposed due to the new coronavirus took their toll, data showed on Friday.
In March, new car registrations dropped by 51.8 percent to 853,077 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, statistics from the European Auto Industry Association (ACEA) showed.
Sales fell in all EU markets, with Italy — hit particularly hard by the pandemic — reporting the biggest drop of 85.4 percent, while registrations tumbled by 37.7 percent in Germany, 72.2 percent in France and 69.3 percent in Spain.
Volkswagen Group’s sales decreased by 43.6 percent in March, while Renault and PSA Group posted a drop of 63.7 percent and 66.9 percent, respectively.
Sales of cars made by BMW, which was among the few automakers reporting an increase in European sales in the previous months, dropped by 39.7 percent, while demand for rival Daimler decreased by 40.6 percent.
The decline in registrations comes as the majority of car dealerships in Europe were closed during the second half of March as part of the measures to contain the pandemic.
On Thursday, Volkswagen withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty related to the new coronavirus outbreak which caused operating profit to drop 81 percent in the first quarter.

Huawei revenue growth slows sharply in coronavirus-afflicted first

AFP

  • Huawei did not directly attribute the slower revenue growth to the coronavirus
  • Washington has lobbied allies to shun Huawei over suspicions its telecoms gear could contain security loopholes
SHANGHAI: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said Tuesday its revenue grew at a sharply slower rate of just 1.4 percent in the first quarter, when the coronavirus and efforts to contain it shut down China’s economy.
The figures released by unlisted Huawei are among the first by a major Chinese corporation to provide a glimpse of the scale of the business impact from the pandemic, which emerged in China in December before spreading globally.
January-March revenue came in at 182.2 billion yuan ($25.8 billion), a year-on-year increase of 1.4 percent, compared with growth of 39 percent reported during the same period in 2019, the company said in a statement.
The first-quarter net profit margin came in at 7.3 percent, compared to around eight percent last year.
Huawei — the world’s top supplier of telecom networking equipment and number-two smartphone maker behind Samsung — did not directly attribute the slower revenue growth to the coronavirus, which froze consumer spending and global supply chains.
But it said the firm and “its supplier network are working together to address the tough challenges facing production and resume operations.”
Huawei added that business “is continuing as usual” but provided few specifics.
The numbers indicated that the pandemic was proving a tougher challenge, at least over the short-term, than a US campaign to isolate the company globally.
Huawei last month said its performance in full-year 2019 remained solid, with group revenue expanding 19.1 percent despite the US efforts.
Washington has lobbied allies to shun Huawei over suspicions its telecoms gear could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic.

