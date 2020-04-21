You are here

Italian footballers cut wages amid Calcio’s COVID-19 crisis

Paulo Fonseca will forego four months’ worth of salary he was due to receive between March and June 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • AS Roma players forego 4 months’ pay to help club staff
ROME: Footballers and coaching staff at Italian Serie A team AS Roma, including head coach Paulo Fonseca, will forego four months’ worth of salary they were due to receive between March and June 2020, because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The team agreed that the nearly 30 million euros ($32.57 million) saved would be partially used to top up the wages of other club staff placed on the Italian government’s social safety net scheme.

The virus led to the suspension of the Italian League on March 1. AS Roma revealed in a statement that should the current campaign end up being completed, rather than abandoned, “an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives” would be implemented.

Italy has so far suffered nearly 24,000 COVID-19 deaths. The government suspended all organized sport on March 9, and since then, some Serie A footballers have been forced to jog, alone, through the streets of their cities to keep up their fitness.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that it wants the season to be completed when Italy’s COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, which is currently scheduled for May 4 but may be extended.

In early April, Serie A clubs unanimously agreed to cut the salaries of players, coaches and staff, with the exception of reigning champions Juventus. The Turin side, top of the table at the time of the suspension, had already hammered out a deal with their own players.

Roma’s CEO Guido Fienga welcomed the decision, saying that the players and staff “have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for, and we also thank them all for their superb gesture toward the employees at this club. We always talk about unity at Roma, and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach (Fonseca) and his staff have all proved that we really are in this together.”

The club’s players also released a statement, saying: “We are ready to start playing as soon as possible, giving the maximum to achieve our goals, but we also realize that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency.

“With the hope of doing something that will help the company to better restart the Roma project that we all share, we offer this financial proposal. We also confirm all of our support for the initiatives of AS Roma and Roma Cares to help those who find themselves in difficulty because of the virus. Forza Roma!” the statement added.

The Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport praised the decision as a “commendable, noble gesture.”

Roma’s city rivals SS Lazio, though, are one of the few sides not actively looking to cut costs as a result of COVID-19. The team, one of the best performing in Italy this season and the side currently trailing Juventus in second place, are pressing for the league to be resumed, with the prospect of only the third title in their history on the line.

Lazio’s president, Claudio Lotito, told Corriere dello Sport: “The team and its players share common goals. There are no budgetary urgencies,” before urging the FIGC to continue with matches should the lockdown be lifted on May 4.

But that prospect still seems remote, following the scale of the outbreak across the peninsula and the struggles of some areas, including the city of Bergamo, home of UEFA Champions League high-flyers Atalanta, to cope.

Brescia Calcio’s president, Massimo Cellino, called Lotito’s calls “madness” after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19. “I am not prepared to play anywhere. The season has to end here, and we certainly cannot go beyond June 30. I hear talk of September or October — it’s madness,” the former Leeds United and Cagliari chairman told the Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Premier League’s transfer market bubble set to burst

Premier League matches have been suspended indefinitely with no return expected before mid-June. (Files/Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Premier League’s transfer market bubble set to burst

  • According to Transfermarkt, €1.8 billion ($2 billion) has already been wiped off the value of Premier League squads
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: The financial squeeze put on Premier League clubs by the coronavirus crisis could be felt across the continent in the coming months as the well to fund massive transfer fees runs dry.
For each of the past four summers, Premier League clubs have flexed their financial muscle to splurge over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on transfers.
That has helped spread the wealth of television contracts worth billions across Europe and crucially down the divisions to cash-strapped clubs in England.
Now even the world’s richest league is facing economic meltdown.
Premier League matches have been suspended indefinitely with no return expected before mid-June at the earliest.
Broadcasters could be due a rebate worth a reported £762 million if the season is not completed and, even when the games do recommence, they are likely to be behind closed doors, quashing income from gate receipts.
Moreover, a number of major sponsors such as airlines and gambling companies have been just as badly hit by the COVID-19 shutdown, which is expected to lead to a curb on commercial revenue.
Rather than the usual arms race for talent, Premier League clubs are fretting about just meeting their wage bills for the next few months.
“Many clubs could be threatened by insolvency and transfer plans came to a standstill for most clubs because of the many uncertainties,” said Matthias Seidel, founder of Transfermarkt, a website specializing in transfer values.
According to Transfermarkt, €1.8 billion  ($2 billion) has already been wiped off the value of Premier League squads.
“There’s no doubt the actual value of players right now has gone down in all squads,” said Brighton owner Tony Bloom.
“How much less, I have no idea. It depends on how the next few months play out.”
Such uncertainty has led for calls to do away with transfers entirely to avoid the unseemly sight of clubs, who have asked staff to take pay cuts and in some cases relied on government money, spending money on new players.
“If you’re trying to get 30 percent pay cuts from existing players, you may have to put a transfer embargo in place,” former Manchester United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports.
However, embargoes may only accelerate fears that clubs lower down the pyramid will not survive the crisis.
Proceeds from transfer sales are commonly used in the lower leagues to cover running costs and will be needed even more without the regular income of gate receipts to rely on.
“I think there will be significant transfer fee deflation,” football finance expert Kieran Maguire told AFP.
“There will be a significant number of clubs that when some form of transfer market returns, they will be close to going out of business and therefore will accept fire sale prices.
“The vultures and predators will pick off good players for very modest fees.”
The fear for those reliant on transfer fees, though, is that the damage has already been done.
Given the vast sums involved, transfer fees are very commonly paid over the course of a player’s contract.
Based on accounts published to the end of the 2018/19 season, Premier League clubs owed £1.6 billion in outstanding transfer payments, £900 million of which was to foreign clubs.
Maguire warns of the domino effect whereby if one club fails to meet its transfer debt, it could spark a series of defaulted payments on other deals or even worse force clubs into insolvency.
“The concern is that financial problems in one league could spread throughout the industry just like the pandemic,” he said.
Bundesliga chief executive Christian Seifert told the New York Times earlier this month that the transfer market will “collapse” and that “some leagues will understand that money is nothing that is coming automatically every month from heaven.”
That may have been a slight on the Premier League’s overindulgence on transfer fees.
But as the biggest spender, the economic earthquake felt by English football will ripple across Europe for some time to come.

