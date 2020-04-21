You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte mulls ‘martial law-like lockdown’ in virus hotspots

Duterte mulls ‘martial law-like lockdown’ in virus hotspots

Of the 133,000 quarantine violators arrested from March 17 to April 19, around 96,000 were warned while nearly 30,000 were charged. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9u66p

Updated 21 April 2020
Ellie Aben

Duterte mulls ‘martial law-like lockdown’ in virus hotspots

  • President to consult experts, authorities before taking decision this week
Updated 21 April 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte will take a decision on whether or not to impose a “martial law-like lockdown” or extend a Luzon-wide curfew to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak, after consulting with experts this week, officials said.

In a virtual press briefing on Monday, spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte’s decision would be based on meetings with medical experts and former secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH), and on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“The president wants to make the right decision ... based on finding a balance between the state’s obligation to take care of everyone’s health and the people’s right to livelihood,” Roque said.

He added that the president was looking at two options: Extending the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) or modifying it based on the geographical location or number of cases recorded per locality.

“Not all parts of the Philippines have a high number of coronavirus cases, thus the quarantine can be lifted in areas with low or no infections,” he said.

The ECQ, which took effect on March 15, was originally due to end on April 12 but was extended until April 30 following a spike in infections.

Prior to Duterte taking his final decision on the matter, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., to deploy more troops in Manila and other areas with a high number of infections.

It follows certain groups flouting the curfew last week, prompting him to order the military and police to be on standby to strictly enforce the ECQ.

“We believe there is nothing to be alarmed about this natural reaction of the AFP to prepare and deploy when it becomes necessary,” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said.

Lorenza said late on Sunday that the number of infections in the remainder of April would also be a deciding factor in determining whether or not to extend the ECQ in Luzon.

“The trend of coronavirus cases appearing every day will be the final determinant. That’s why these last 11 days of April are crucial for decision-making. We should see a tapering off or downward trend to warrant partial lifting or continue with the lockdown if the trend continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, said in a radio interview on Monday that they were closely coordinating with the military and awaiting formal instructions from the president on the stricter implementation of the ECQ.

Gamboa said that once the president announced a martial law-like lockdown, the police would no longer issue a warning but proceed to arrest violators.

Of the 133,000 quarantine violators arrested from March 17 to April 19, around 96,000 were warned while nearly 30,000 were charged.

Meanwhile, human rights watchdog KARAPATAN hit back at Duterte’s threat to impose the martial law-like lockdown, saying that “more draconian and militarist measures will not only fail to comprehensively address the crisis but will effectively worsen and prolong it.”

The group said they viewed the threats “as the government’s way of setting the stage for more attacks on people’s rights and civil liberties.”

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus Rodrigo Duterte

Related

World
Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections
Special
World
Duterte warns curfew violators of army takeover

Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

  • Highlighting “startling digital divides” between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to Internet at home
  • Roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no Internet at a time when “distance learning” is the only option available for most
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: Half of the world’s school and university students affected by class closures because of the coronavirus outbreak — from pre-primary to university level — do not have access to a computer for home-schooling, the UN’s educational agency said Tuesday.
Highlighting “startling digital divides” between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to Internet at home.
This means roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no Internet at a time when “distance learning” is the only option available for most, with school closures in 191 countries of the world, UNESCO said.
“Disparities are particularly acute in low-income countries: in sub-Saharan Africa, 89 percent of learners do not have access to household computers and 82 percent lack Internet access,” the agency said.
The figures are based on data from UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics and another UN agency, the International Telecommunication Union.
About 56 million students — almost half of them in sub-Saharan Africa — live in places with no mobile networks for accessing Internet on a phone, the statement said.
“We now know that continued teaching and learning cannot be limited to online means,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
“We must also support other alternatives including the use of community radio and television broadcasts, and creativity in all ways of learning.”
Globally, at least 1.5 million students and 63 million primary and secondary teachers are affected by the unprecedented shuttering of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.
“Even for teachers in countries with reliable information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and household connectivity, the rapid transition to online learning has been challenging,” it added.
“For teachers in regions where ICT and other distance methodologies are less available, the transition has been even more difficult or impossible.”
mlr/js/jxb

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university provides 540 computers for e-learning students
Saudi Arabia
38k people register with Saudi national distance learning platform in 10 days

Latest updates

Oil hits two-decade lows on low demand, storage woes
Iranian Islamic medicine ‘specialist’ claims camel urine cures coronavirus infections
Saudi interior ministry announces new curfew measures during Ramadan
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated
Gunman shoots seven people dead in Lebanese village of Baakline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.