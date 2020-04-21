Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic

You are here

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo
Reuters

  • More than 2 million contracts for US crude for delivery in June changed hands
  • Brent futures for June delivery settled down 24 percent to $19.33 a barrel
LONDON/NEW YORK: Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand for fuel.
Monday and Tuesday have been two of the most turbulent days in the history of oil trading, as investors confronted the reality that worldwide supply will overwhelm demand for months or years and current production cuts to offset that glut are nowhere near sufficient.
After Monday’s trade, when the front-month May US contract fell into negative territory for the first time in history, Tuesday set a new milestone as more than 2 million contracts for US crude for delivery in June changed hands, the busiest day in history, according to exchange operator CME Group.
Brent futures for June delivery settled down 24 percent to $19.33 a barrel, their lowest since February 2002. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June, the front-month contract as of Wednesday, fell $8.86, or 43 percent, to settle at $11.57.
The US May contract, which expired on Tuesday, rebounded from its deep dive into negative territory, rising to $10.01 from the previous day’s settlement at minus $37.63.
Oil inventories have been building for weeks after Saudi Arabia and Russia early in March failed to come to terms on extending output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Since that time, the pandemic’s spread has cut fuel demand by roughly 30 percent worldwide.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, finally announced sweeping cuts in production in early April, amounting to almost 10% of global supplies. But with economies virtually at a standstill due to coronavirus lockdowns, that is not enough to offset the declining demand.
Both Saudi Arabia and Russia said on Tuesday they were ready to take extra measures to stabilize oil markets along with other producers, but they have not taken action yet.
“The math is pretty simple. Current oil production is about 90 million barrels per day, but demand is only 75 million barrels per day,” said Gregory Leo, chief investment officer and head of global wealth management at IDB Bank.
Meanwhile, in Texas, however, oil and gas regulators declined to force producers to curtail oil output. The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates energy companies in that state, had considered intervening in markets for the first time in nearly 50 years.
“Texas punted their decision and with OPEC not showing any urgency, that pretty much means the world will run out of room to store oil by the second week of May,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
The main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for WTI, is expected to be full within weeks.
Official US government data shows that storage at Cushing was just 70 percent full as of mid-April. Traders, however, said that whatever was left then has been spoken for by firms sending oil to the hub right now.
US President Donald Trump called on the government to make funds available to the US oil and gas industry, calling Monday’s crash a “financial squeeze” and mooting a halt to Saudi imports.
US crude inventories rose by 13.2 million barrels in the week to April 17 to 500 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a build of 13.1 million barrels.
Official government data is due to be released on Wednesday. 

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to save the US oil industry and OPEC producers held “virtual” crisis talks amid continued convulsions on global crude markets.

As OPEC leaders tried to chart a way forward, Saudi Arabia pledged every effort to restore stability. “The Kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepare to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers,” a spokesman said.

Oil markets endured another day of record-setting declines after Monday’s “wipeout” of American oil. Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, plunged to as low as $17.50 a barrel, the lowest level for two decades, before recovering to about $24.

West Texas Intermediate, the American standard savaged by markets on Monday when it traded at a $40 negative price for May delivery, climbed back into positive territory at just over $10 a barrel. Worryingly for US producers, however, WTI for June delivery fell by 43 percent to $11.50 a barrel.

Sources in the Saudi oil industry played down suggestions that OPEC would discuss further cuts on top of the historic reductions just over a week ago, but those may be implemented earlier than May, when they were scheduled.

Russia — the other key partner to the cuts package agreed by OPEC+ — did not take part in Tuesday’s talks,and Energy Minister Alexander Novak said there was “no need to dramatize” the American oil fall.

Trump said the US government would help American oil companies threatened with bankruptcy by the dramatic collapse of WTI. “We will never let the great US oil and gas industry down,” he said.

“I have asked the secretary for energy and the secretary to the treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future.”

Monday’s collapse of WTI, sparked by the ending of a monthly contract and a lack of storage, was still being chewed over by energy experts.

“Some may dismiss Monday’s fall into negative WTI prices as a quirk of the futures market on the last day before a contract ended,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil markets at IHS Markit consultancy. “But the fact that prices went this low at all reflects brutal market forces that will not disappear with the expiration of a single monthly contract.”

About 30 per cent of global oil demand has evaporated in the past month as big economies have locked down under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Saudi energy official downplayed reports that a “flotilla” of super tankers was at sea heading to the US with a cargo of 50 million barrels of crude for delivery next month. The Kingdom had so far this month supplied only a relatively small amount of crude to US destinations, including the Motiva refinery in Texas, the official said.

