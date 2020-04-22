You are here

Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

Kashmiri men employed by government pack wheat flour for distribution among needy people inside a temporary storage in Srinagar on Tuesday. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me
Sanjay Kumar

PATNA, INDIA: A young Kashmiri photojournalist was on Tuesday facing terrorism charges after being booked by police for engaging in “antinational activities” on social media.

Law enforcement officers in Indian-administered Kashmir booked 26-year-old Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.
The Srinagar-based journalist told Arab News: “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me.
“What has surprised me is that police have not addressed me as a journalist but as a Facebook user,” said Zahra, whose work has appeared in many international publications.
A statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir cyber police on Saturday said that officers had received “information through reliable sources that one Facebook user, namely Masrat Zahra, is uploading antinational posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offenses against public tranquility.”
It added that “the Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order” and “dent the image of law enforcing agencies.”
On Monday, Zahra was booked under the UAPA.
Her recent work portrayed a woman who had been having panic attacks after claiming that her husband had been killed by the Indian army.
Also, on Monday, Srinagar police booked another Kashmiri journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for prominent national daily The Hindu, on charges that one of his recent stories was “factually incorrect and could cause fear or alarm in the minds of the public.”

Titled “Families of slain militants given curfew pass,” Ashiq’s report investigated how amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, authorities had issued special passes to the families of slain militants from south Kashmir’s Shopian district to visit their graves in another district, some 110 kilometers away.
“This is an attempt to make the atmosphere difficult for journalists in Kashmir,” Shuja-ul-Haq, president of Kashmir Press Club, told Arab News.
“We are going through a difficult time. Despite assurances from the authorities, cases are being filed against journalists. The media fraternity is in shock in the valley,” he said.
Srinagar-based journalist, Gowhar Gilani, said: “It’s traumatic what is happening. As journalists we feel we are on a ventilator and need support to survive. A democracy cannot run without vibrant political activities and independent media.”
One senior Kashmiri journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, said that cases against journalists were not new in Kashmir, but it was new for them to be brought on terrorism charges.
“In any other part of the world there would be a massive outcry if journalists were booked so blatantly, but in Kashmir everything is justified under the garb of protecting national security,” he said.

Updated 28 min 56 sec ago
Jeff Sung

North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

  • The South Korean presidential office was cautious about Kim’s well-being
Updated 28 min 56 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: The US and South Korean governments were trying to confirm the health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, after multiple media outlets raised questions about the 36-year-old’s health following surgery.
Citing an unidentified American official “with direct knowledge,” CNN reported on Tuesday that the US government is monitoring intelligence that Kim is “in grave danger.” The report offered no further details.
A day earlier, a South Korea-based online newspaper specializing in North Korean affairs reported that Kim underwent heart surgery on April 12 due to “excessive smoking, obesity and overwork.”
It added: “After assessing that Kim’s condition had improved, most of the medical team treating him returned to Pyongyang on April 19 and only part of them remained to oversee his recovery situation.”
However, rumor mills began churning soon after Kim missed his grandfather’s birthday celebrations on April 15. Four days before that, he was seen attending a government meeting.
The South Korean presidential office was cautious about Kim’s well-being. “We’ve seen no unusual signs (regarding his health),” an official told reporters, asking not to be identified. “Our intelligence suggests … Kim has been staying with his aides in local provinces.”
A spokesman of the Unification Ministry handling North Korean affairs said: “It’s inappropriate to make mention of the unconfirmed news reports.”
The health of Kim, who is known to be a heavy smoker, is one of North Korea’s most closely guarded secrets. He has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country’s revered Mt. Baekdu.

Prof. Kim Yong-hwan of Dongguk University said he is unsure why Kim was absent from the event marking the anniversary of the birth of the communist state’s founding father.
“It’s rare that the North Korean leader didn’t attend the most important ceremony,” he told Arab News. “But if he’s doing something more important, like the response to the spread of the novel coronavirus or on-site inspections in local provinces, the absence could be understood a little bit.”
Independent lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, chief of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters: “There’s obviously something happening in the North. I was told by an informed intelligence source that the North Korean capital has been blocked recently.” The lawmaker did not reveal the identity of the intelligence source.
Yoon said he anticipates that Kim’s younger sister Yo Jong would take the helm of the reclusive state if her brother did have a serious health problem.
In January, she was named as a first vice department director of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of North Korea.
On Sunday, US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris announced the arrival of additional RQ-4 Global Hawk long-range unmanned surveillance aircraft to the country.
The RQ-4 is known to be capable of conducting surveillance missions over areas as large as 100,000 sq. km, roughly the size of South Korea.

