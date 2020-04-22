You are here

EU crops unpicked amid migrant shortages

A manpower shortage has caused a crisis in the asparagus sector. (AFP)
  • Facing one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, Spain went into lockdown on March 14, closing borders and confining people to home
TORRE DEL BURGO: About half of farmer Jaime Urbina’s asparagus crop lies unpicked in his fields in central Spain as border closures to curb the coronavirus block Eastern European seasonal laborers.
Right at peak food-harvesting time, farms across the nation have a shortfall of thousands of workers. Asparagus, especially, requires a lot of labor as it is harvested piece-by-piece.
“Everyone here in the asparagus sector has this problem — we don’t have the manpower,” Urbina lamented, standing in a field in Torre del Burgo in Guadalajara province.
In normal circumstances, Urbina exports part of his produce. But with so much of the crop lying unpicked, Spain is in the unprecedented situation of having to import asparagus from Germany to meet domestic demand, he said.
Facing one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, Spain went into lockdown on March 14, closing borders and confining people to home.
In early April, the government started an initiative to get more workers into the fields, authorizing temporary hiring of tens of thousands of immigrants or jobless people.
But many who have applied to pick asparagus do not have the stamina of the foreign seasonal workers who traditionally move from harvest to harvest across Spain, said Urbina.
“Many people have contacted us but we know from experience that although they start with a lot of gusto, they are not accustomed to this kind of work and it exhausts them,” he said.
Out of 40 or 50 workers interviewed and hired for the lockdown harvest, only around 10 remain, he said.
In a muddy field, laborers bend to cut the green spears with a long curved knife. They place the asparagus in plastic boxes that are collected by tractor. The vegetable is then brought to the warehouse and bundled ready for sale.
In the packing shed is Elena Garcia, a self-employed beautician who worked in a hairdresser’s until losing her job due to the lockdown.
“I think it’s harder working out in the field than here packing. Here the work is tough but I get along fine,” she said.

A worker disinfects Kilic Ali Pasha Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, where authorities have stopped short of a full lockdown to retain some economic activity. (Reuters)
  • Ankara has not imposed a full lockdown to maintain some economic activity
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s economy is expected to contract this year for the first time in over a decade as the coronavirus pandemic slashes output through mid-year, and it’s unlikely to grow again until 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 40 economists was for a contraction of 1.4 percent in 2020, with drops in the second and third quarters of 8.6 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, the government expected the economy to expand 5 percent this year after rebounding from a recession last year.
The government has not updated its gross domestic product forecast since the country recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mid-March. The virus has since spread, putting Turkey seventh globally in confirmed coronavirus cases.
The economy is expected to grow again next year by 3.7 percent, according to the poll’s median. For the first quarter of this year, the official report due on May 29 is forecast to show growth of 4.4 percent.
Ankara has shut schools and some businesses, closed borders and adopted weekend lockdowns. But it has stopped short of imposing a full stay-at-home order in an effort to support some economic activity.
Economists said robust lending in the first quarter positioned Turkey relatively well as it headed into the global downturn.

FASTFACT

Turkey’s economy last contracted on an annual basis in 2009.

“We think that all sectors of the economy will be affected by COVID-19 and we assume that most of the negative impact would concentrate on Q2-Q3 2020,” UBS economists said.
“Both investments and exports should outright contract in 2020 given the global slowdown from the pandemic. However, credit growth — while clearly expected to fall notably from current levels — might remain flat by end-2020.”
Turkey’s economy last contracted on an annual basis in 2009, by 4.7 percent. From 2010 to 2018, its average growth rate was more than 5 percent thanks to a construction boom driven by cheap capital following the global financial crisis.
A currency crisis in 2018 was set off by concerns over central bank independence and tension between Ankara and Washington. That led to three straight quarters of economic contraction and a modest annual growth rate of 0.9 percent last year.
Since July, the central bank has cut rates to 9.75 percent from 24 percent to boost growth and reflect declining inflation.
In the poll, economists predicted that the central bank would cut to reach 8 percent by July as it ramps up its response to the outbreak, according to the median response.

