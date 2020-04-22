Facebook takes $5.7bn stake in India’s Jio digital platforms

You are here

The deal will give Facebook a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani’s oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries empire. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2020
AFP

  • India is Facebook’s largest market with some 400 million users
  • Mukesh Ambani has turned his Jio telecoms unit into the country’s biggest mobile operator in four years
MUMBAI: Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani in one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, the companies said Wednesday.
The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani’s oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries empire.
Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to connect the “power of WhatsApp,” its messaging subsidiary, with the Indian platform, which has sought to increase its digital business on the back of a massively successful telecom venture.
India is Facebook’s largest market with some 400 million users.
In four years, Ambani has turned his Jio telecoms unit into the country’s biggest mobile operator with 388 million subscribers, clobbering competitors with aggressive low pricing.
Jio Platforms provides Internet and e-commerce services that tap into the huge subscriber base.
Reliance said it wanted to boost income for farmers, micro-traders and other small businesses that are the cornerstone of the economy in the country of 1.3 billion people.
The company is expected to roll out an e-commerce initiative later this year and has been conducting trials with mom-and-pop stores to test its payment devices, with the aim of connecting small shops with consumers.
“Jio digital new commerce platform and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian Kirana (grocery) shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighborhood,” Ambani said in a video statement.
The deal will boost “the ease of living for all Indians, especially common Indians and the ease of doing business for all entrepreneurs, especially for small ones,” he added.
It will also help Jio expand its reach, analysts said, paving the way for similar partnerships with companies working in sectors including entertainment, education and finance.
The deal will be particularly closely watched by US rivals Amazon and Walmart, which are currently engaged in a fierce battle with Reliance for a share of India’s e-commerce market.
“This is an opportunity for Amazon and Walmart to go back to the drawing board and... perhaps consider joining hands with other Indian telecom firms,” said Arvind Singhal, founder of management consultancy Technopak Advisers.
Facebook has come under scrutiny over the spread of fake news in India, where the proliferation of unverified information via WhatsApp led to mob violence in 2018.
“Given Facebook’s credibility issues in India, it makes a lot of sense for them to get into a strategic alliance with Jio, which has muscle and money,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of digital consultancy techARC.
The Silicon Valley giant has faced regulatory hurdles in its push to pilot WhatsApp digital payments or launch its cryptocurrency Libra in India.
“Facebook will certainly try to bring payment services to India but I am skeptical if this will work,” Kawoosa said.
“It has no first-mover advantage compared to apps like Paytm... and the Indian digital space is not mature enough for cryptocurrencies.”
But he added that the company was poised to make gains in the Indian digital advertising market through Jio, which could sell “bundled offerings” to businesses, encouraging them to market products on Facebook.
Ambani lost his crown as Asia’s richest man last month after the coronavirus-fueled rout across global markets wiped billions off his fortune, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
This was only days after the company reported record net profits for the quarter ending December 2019.
Ambani, whose fortune ballooned on the back of India’s telecoms boom, lives with his family in a 27-story luxury Mumbai skyscraper reputed to have cost more than $1 billion to build.

Japanese Airlines cuts profit forecast more than 40% as virus bites

Updated 22 April 2020
AFP

Japanese Airlines cuts profit forecast more than 40% as virus bites

  • Japanese Airlines: Demand had plunged owing to entry bans around the world
  • Firm’s downward revision came a day after cash-strapped Virgin Australia filed for insolvency
Updated 22 April 2020
AFP

TOKYO: Japanese Airlines on Wednesday slashed its forecast for annual net profits by 43 percent because of the coronavirus, making it the latest carrier to fly into virus-related turbulence as global tourism plummets.
With COVID-19 hammering both domestic and international routes, JAL said net profit for the fiscal year ending in March would be $500 million (¥53 billion), against an earlier forecast of ¥93 billion.
JAL said demand had plunged owing to entry bans around the world, the cancelation of major domestic events and a state of emergency in Japan with authorities requesting citizens refrain from travel.
“We canceled and reduced flights and we also used smaller planes, but these efforts didn’t make up for the losses,” the firm said in a statement.
JAL also sharply revised down its operating profit forecasts to ¥100 billion from ¥140 billion while sales were forecast to fall to ¥1.41 trillion from a previous estimate of ¥1.48 trillion.
JAL posted ¥150 billion in net profits in its previous fiscal year.
The firm’s downward revision came a day after cash-strapped Virgin Australia filed for insolvency because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the global airline industry.
The firm was more than A$5 billion ($3.2 billion) in debt and had appealed for an A$1.4-billion loan to stay afloat, but the Australian government refused to bail out the majority foreign-owned company.
This week, Norwegian Air announced that four subsidiaries in Sweden and Denmark had filed for bankruptcy while Japan’s other major airline ANA slashed its annual net profit forecast by 71 percent.
ANA and JAL are both scheduled to release full-year earnings later this month.

