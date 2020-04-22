Four coronavirus centers in UAE receive CT scan machines to detect pneumonia

DUBAI: The electrical giant GE Healthcare and Abu Dhabi’s Seha have installed CT scan machines in four coronavirus detection centers, state news agency WAM reported.
The machine detects pneumonia, a possible complication of the new virus, which will help curb the spread of the disease in the UAE.
They were assembled inside the country, under the efforts of GE Healthcare and Abu Dhabi’s health authority Seha.
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al-Ain Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City and COVID-19 detections centers in Al-Dhafra are expected to launch the CT scan machines next week.
Officials expect over 100 CT scans to be performed each day. The procedure takes about one minute to finish, and five minutes for a full sanitization of the machine between each use.
The UAE has confirmed 7,755 coronavirus cases, 46 deaths and 1,443 recoveries so far.
