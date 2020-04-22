You are here

Four coronavirus centers in UAE receive CT scan machines to detect pneumonia

The machines will be installed in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al-Ain Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City and COVID-19 detections centers in Al-Dhafra. (WAM)
Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

  • The CT scan machines were assembled inside the UAE
  • The UAE has confirmed 7,755 coronavirus cases, 46 deaths and 1,443 recoveries
DUBAI: The electrical giant GE Healthcare and Abu Dhabi’s Seha have installed CT scan machines in four coronavirus detection centers, state news agency WAM reported.
The machine detects pneumonia, a possible complication of the new virus, which will help curb the spread of the disease in the UAE.
They were assembled inside the country, under the efforts of GE Healthcare and Abu Dhabi’s health authority Seha.
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al-Ain Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City and COVID-19 detections centers in Al-Dhafra are expected to launch the CT scan machines next week.
Officials expect over 100 CT scans to be performed each day. The procedure takes about one minute to finish, and five minutes for a full sanitization of the machine between each use.
The UAE has confirmed 7,755 coronavirus cases, 46 deaths and 1,443 recoveries so far.

Israel says Hamas bomb squad arrested

Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Israel says Hamas bomb squad arrested

  • A joint operation with army and police led to the arrest last month of three Palestinian men
  • Shin Bet said the men planned to make a bomb from plans downloaded from the Internet
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Shin Bet said Wednesday it had arrested three Palestinians accused of being part of a “Hamas terrorist infrastructure” plotting bomb attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.
The shadowy security agency said in a statement that a joint operation with army and police led to the arrest last month of Omar Eid, 24, a resident of the West Bank village of Deir Jirir.
Also arrested at the time were Ahmed Sajidiyya, 27, of the Qalandia Palestinian refugee camp and Muhammad Hamad, 26, from nearby Kufr Aqab, both located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Shin Bet said the men planned to make a bomb from plans downloaded from the Internet and bought chemicals, nails and other metallic objects for that purpose.
They were arrested “before being able to assemble the explosive device,” it added.
The statement said the three first met at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, where they also came into contact with Abd Al-Rahman Hamdan, “a senior activist” for the Islamist militant group Hamas on the campus, who funded their activities with tens of thousands of shekels (thousands of dollars/euros).
The statement also accused the men of past “attempts to carry out bomb attacks” against Israeli soldiers and said they were planning future missions with remotely-detonated bombs against Israeli traffic and army posts in the Ramallah area.
They had even weighed bombing a Jerusalem football stadium during a game but a reconnaissance visit by Eid left him daunted by the high security and the idea was dropped, it said.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Hamas

