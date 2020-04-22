Model Shanina Shaik posts candid quarantine snap of her new beau

DUBAI: Since making things Instagram official in February with a social media reveal of their relationship, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik and her new partner, London-based company director Seyed Payam Mirtorabi, have become inseparable.

The couple are sheltering in place together in Sydney, according to a new snap posted by Shaik on Instagram this week.

In the photograph, the Melbourne-based beauty can be seen next to her new flame while he scrolls through his phone. “Quality quarantine time,” she coyly captioned the candid.

Shaik and Mirtorabi aren’t the only couple social-distancing together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They join the likes of other celebrity couples self-isolating together, including Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 29-year-old made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year by sharing a thoughtful birthday tribute to Mirtorabi. “Happy Birthday, my love!” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple together.

The post came one month after her divorce from DJ Ruckus, real name Gregory Andrews, was made official on Jan. 23. According to court documents, their marriage had lasted from April 28, 2018 until their split on June 25, 2019.

The model, who is of Saudi, Lithuanian, Australian and Pakistani descent, cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support from her ex-husband.