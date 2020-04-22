You are here

Focus: Equity markets fall as oil continues decline

Updated 22 April 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

Yesterday virtually all global equity markets fell in reaction to the historic fall of WTI into negative territory. The markets are, however, well above their March lows.

The oil price rout continued into Wednesday. Brent followed WTI in the race to the bottom, reaching levels not seen since 1999. Storage in major hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Fujairah and Singapore is filling up quickly, and the industry is desperately seeking storage off-shore, underground, or wherever else possible at whatever price. Mid-day Monday CEST, Brent traded at $18.98 per barrel and WTI at $11.42 per barrel — down 1.81 and 1.30 percent respectively

OPEC+ ministers held a conference call to discuss the situation. There were no decisions made about further action — another sign that the drop in demand is beyond any measures that a subgoup of producers can take. This is a demand-driven global problem, requiring global solutions.

The macro picture in the Eurozone looks dismal: The GDPs of Germany, France and Spain are forecasted to shrink by 4 percent, 8.6 percent and 12.4 percent respectively. The ECB will hold a crucial call this evening to discuss government debt in the Eurozone, particularly Italy.

US congress passed another $545bn corona relief package targeting the healthcare sector and small businesses.

Background:

The financial sector is also exposed to the collapse of oil prices as loans turn bad and bets on future prices go badly wrong.

ETFs specializing in oil saw inflows in the billions over the last few months as investors sought to catch the bottom of the market — a dangerous game at the best of times.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) is the world’s largest oil-based ETF with more than $4bn in assets. As WTI dropped below zero, it was forced to change its allocation to longer durations and other kinds of energy derivatives. It had to seek permission from the US SEC to issue further shares.

Equity markets seemed immune to developments in the real economy. The MSCI global traded 20 percent above its low point earlier this year. There is an apparent lack of correlation between what has happened in most major economies as they went into lockdown with steadily declining GDPs.

The recent rally was fuelled by stimulus packages of an unprecedented scale. Still, how companies fare in future depends on the shape and pace of the recovery, which is uncertain

The rally was also fuelled by sliding interest rates, meaning companies paying dividends are king.

The rush into bonds, particularly treasuries, can be explained by investors not looking at government bonds in terms of return on investment but security of investment. We have seen a shift in favor of longer durations like the 30-year treasury, because of their yield.

Where we go from here:

The Bureau International des Exposition agreed to postpone the Dubai EXPO by one year. This is a huge blow to the economy of Dubai, given the importance of travel, leisure, hospitality and conferences to its GDP.

We shall have to look out for credit events in the GCC with oil prices at their current low levels. The weakest economies in the region are Oman and Bahrain.

Hopefully currency events can be avoided, as it becomes harder to defend the dollar pegs when reserves decline. Currencies of oil-exporting countries that do not have a dollar peg depreciated in line with how their economies were affected by the falling oil price.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources

Iranian regime accused of corruption over COVID-19 test kits

Iranian regime accused of corruption over COVID-19 test kits

  • The letter reportedly reveals “the competition process” between the IRGC and an organization under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • This is an example of the regime’s “total disregard for their citizens and human life,” an analyst told Arab News
LONDON: London-based Iran International TV said on Wednesday that it has obtained a leaked document that reveals widespread corruption in the Iranian Health Ministry, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and two organizations under the control of the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. 

The document is a letter sent by a private company to an official at Iran’s national coronavirus taskforce in the health ministry regarding the importation of testing kits for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.  

It reportedly reveals “the competition process” between a subsidiary affiliated with the IRGC and another organization controlled by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking to establish the exclusive rights to import and distribute COVID-19 testing kits from a Korean company — MiCo BioMed — in Iran.

According to the letter, MiCo BioMed representatives were invited to Iran by a  private company called Irgan Mehr.  

The Iran International report claimed that several health ministry officials “used their influence” to sign a contract with the Korean company through a subsidiary foundation under the direct control of the Supreme Leader of Iran, known as the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order foundation (EIKO). 

This enabled them to buy the testing kits for around 25,000 Iranian Toman ($5.94) and sell them for 60,000 Iranian Toman ($14.25). 

The negotiations with MiCo BioMed began in late February and the Korean company was given assurances that although American parts were used in the testing kits, US sanctions would not hinder the deal, Iran International reported. 

The negotiations stalled when the Medical Community Basij Organization, a paramilitary organization affiliated with the IRGC, confiscated the equipment and froze the funds for the devices — as well as 300 test kits — holding them “hostage” on condition it would receive the exclusive rights to distribute the products in Iran.  

While Irgan Mehr was waiting to receive the relevant distribution permits from the Health Ministry, another subsidiary of the EIKO, called KBC, stepped in and signed a contract with MiCo BioMed, without a permit from the ministry, the letter reportedly reveals.

Sadeq Saba from Iran International said: “The leaked letter that we have seen states that the Korean company was surprised to see how the regime’s institutions are fighting over financial gain instead of focusing on the coronavirus crisis.

“With many cases such as this, it seems that the main problem in fighting the coronavirus crisis in Iran is the corruption within the regime and not the sanctions.”

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh, an Iranian-American political scientist, told Arab News the report is an example of the regime’s “total disregard for their citizens and human life.”  

He said there is widespread corruption within Iran’s Ministry of Health, the IRGC and other organizations controlled by the Iranian regime, claiming that financial and political corruption at the top level of Iranian authorities has been documented for almost four decades.  

“The Iranian regime’s corruption and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, and its attempts to hide and downplay the scope of the coronavirus in the country have sparked anger and fury inside Iran and abroad,” he said. “Once again, the regime’s actions show that it prioritizes its revolutionary ideals and its survival over public health and human lives.” 

