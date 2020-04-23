You are here

Ships, trains, caves: Oil traders chase storage space in world awash with fuel

As onshore storage runs out, oil producers, refiners and traders are turning to tankers and floating facilities to hold excess supply. (AFP)
LONDON: Oil traders are struggling to find enough ships, railcars, caverns and pipelines to store fuel as more conventional storage facilities fill up amid abundant supply and plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of oil tanker vessels have been booked in recent days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, acting as floating storage, as on-land tanks are full or already booked, according to traders and shipping data.

That adds to about 130 million barrels of crude already in floating storage, sources said.

Demand for oil and its products has tumbled as much as 30 percent as governments around the world have told citizens to stay home to prevent the virus spreading — grounding planes and leaving cars parked up. But the world remains awash with oil supplies.

OPEC, Russia and other major producers have forged a deal to curb production, but it will only reduce supply by about 10 percent and it does not kick in until May.

It is hard to gauge the world’s total oil storage capacity, but signs that the limit is being reached are increasingly obvious. Rising sea storage is one indicator, as it is more expensive than storing onshore and can be technically complex.

HIGHLIGHTS

•Traders books dozens of tankers to store oil at sea.

•Tankers with diesel diverted from Europe to US.

• Most European capacity already booked.

Oil producers, refiners and traders are also turning to more unusual tactics, such as storing crude and fuel in railcars in northeastern US or in unused pipelines.

Europe’s northwestern refining and storage hub still has space, but experts say most of the remaining capacity has already been booked.

Salt caverns in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries were either full or fully booked.

“We are now working on the most oddball storage locations, really tough locations where there are operational constraints,” said Krien van Beek, a broker at ODIN — RVB Tank Storage Solutions in Rotterdam.

The US has some refined products storage space left in the area from the mid-Atlantic to the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast, said Ernie Barsamian, CEO of the Tank Tiger, a US terminal storage clearinghouse.

But he said more preferable product storage sites, such as deepwater ports in New York Harbor and Houston, which are close to the demand centers, were no longer available.

“The big tanks where you pull a ship in and empty the whole thing, that’s all gone. What you have is pots and pans,” he said.

In the US, onshore storage tanks are mostly reserved for local refineries which are using railcars to store crude, as well as gasoline and diesel.

“Even the railcars are going to get stacked with product,” said a US-based broker who asked to remain anonymous.

In hubs with a little space left, such as Chicago, tank operators can charge a premium. 

With the market oversupplied, oil prices have plunged to their lowest levels in two decades. This week, US Western Texas Intermediate made an unprecedented dive into negative territory, so sellers had to pay people to take it.

Despite the plummeting crude price, some refineries which are able to find space can still make money producing fuel.

“Margins are OK because there is more flexibility in the products market relative to crude,” a senior official at a European refinery said.

And nimble traders are creating new storage options. Tanker vessels carrying more than
1.5 million barrels of diesel have been diverted in recent days from their European destinations to the New York region to anchor in storage.

Topics: oil price

BRUSSELS: Euro zone government debt will surge this year on the coronavirus pandemic, but while another debt crisis is unlikely, large differences in indebtedness as countries emerge from the downturn could seriously test their unity.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro to jump by more than 13 percent of GDP to 97 percent this year as Europe-wide lockdowns cause an unprecedented 7.5 percent euro zone recession. But despite massive expected borrowing, the effect on yields has so far been small.

Interest on bonds of already highly indebted Italy, Spain, Greece or Portugal is up by only 40-50 bps — kept in check by massive European Central Bank (ECB) bond buying.

“As the ECB is literally cleaning up all the secondary market ... the risk of a sovereign debt crisis is close to zero,” Saxo Bank’s
economist Christopher Dembik said, echoing many economists and officials.

The biggest difference compared to the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012 is the ECB. Then, there was no unconditional ECB pledge to do “whatever it takes” to support the euro. As soon as it was made, in mid-2012, the crisis ended.

Neither was there the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions scheme of unlimited sovereign bond purchases or an experienced bailout fund with an unused lending capacity of €410 billion (444 million), ready to lend cheaply and practically without conditions.

But rather than market panic, it is the fact that the South will have to recover from the downturn while carrying huge debt, in contrast to the North, that worries markets and euro zone officials alike.

The key risk is political: To stay intact, the euro zone must not allow nationalist and euroskeptic parties in the South to capitalize on the hardships of recovery with huge debt levels and swing public opinion against the EU,
economists said.

“The ECB can buy a lot of Italian bonds but it cannot convince markets that Italy wants to stay in the euro forever,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.

“The tail risk that a future Italian government may want to leave
the euro is one the market is watching. It’s not about the details, it’s about the risk of political backlash,” he said.

The backlash could take the form of popular resentment in Italy at its relatively limited ability to respond to the epidemic compared with Germany or the Netherlands.

Germany’s immediate fiscal response to the pandemic was almost seven times larger than in Italy, where the crisis has been harsher, the chairman of the euro zone’s finance ministers, Mario Centeno, told the European
Parliament, adding that such “fragmentation” undermined the single market and the euro.

Yet the future debt differences will be big. The IMF sees Greek debt rocketing almost 22 points to 200 percent of GDP this year, Italian almost 21 points to 156 percent and Spanish 18 points to more than 113 percent. France, Portugal and Belgium will also be badly hit.

By contrast, Germany is expected to increase its debt by only 9 points to 69 percent and the Netherlands by 10 points to 58 percent. Austria, Finland, Slovakia and the Baltics will see similar or slightly bigger increases, but to much lower levels than southern states.

“I would bet €100 that a debt crisis will not return in the next one or two years,” said ING
economist Carsten Brzeski, noting the euro zone’s very strong
political will to avoid such a crisis when all its economies are suffering from the epidemic.

“However, I would probably also bet another €100 that an
existential crisis of the euro zone will return. To some extent, the corona crisis is an accelerator. It will bring back the fundamental question on what is the right policy and how to deal with high
government debt,” he said.

“The current crisis will lead to new economic divergence between the North and the South. The South will be hit harder by the crisis and the North will get out of the crisis faster and stronger,” Brzeski said.

The issue lies at the heart of discussions that EU leaders will hold on Thursday on how to ensure equal chances for economies to recover given their very different starting points on public indebtedness. At stake is the EU’s biggest asset — the single market of 450 million consumers which cannot function well if differences between countries are too big.

“There is a risk that the current crisis leads to further divergence of fundamentals among euro area countries,” said Reza Moghadam, chief economic adviser at
Morgan Stanley.

The solutions adopted so far have failed to address the problem of debt sustainability in high-debt countries like Italy and of euro zone “fragmentation“: different rates of growth, productivity, unemployment, or bank lending, Moghadam said.

To prevent such divergence, the EU is scrambling for ideas to prevent a massive debt build-up in the South while at the same time avoiding debt mutualization or transfers unacceptable in Berlin, The Hague, Vienna or Helsinki.

“There certainly is a very real risk of serious political tensions between the North and the South, both in the medium term and in the near term,” one senior euro zone official said.

“Debt levels are the main issue here, because they will rise a lot everywhere, but for the South the rise will be more critical and
thus limit their room for maneuver a lot in the years to come,” the official said.

To avoid debt building up in the South, some, like Spain, call for grants — money that would be borrowed by the whole EU, but then transferred to the neediest with interest on the loans serviced through, for example, an EU tax on polluters.

“If we find an agreement to give part of the financial assistance as grants, this would make the debt issue less problematic,” a second senior euro zone official said.

But the idea of grants is just as inflammatory to some as debt mutualization, officials said.

“Such transfer union proposals are not going to fly, corona crisis or no corona crisis,” the first euro zone official said.

“And this will, of course, make Italy, Spain, Portugal and France very unhappy, and there you have it then — political tensions on the rise once again.”

Topics: Coronavirus

