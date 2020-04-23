Minister tells UN that Saudi Arabia prioritizes people in virus fight

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) virtual meeting on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has taken measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), demonstrating that people are the Kingdom’s top priority.

Prince Badr said Saudi Arabia has launched solutions to provide security and health for its citizens and residents in its territory.

He reviewed the Kingdom’s experience in confronting COVID-19 at all levels, especially at the cultural level. He pointed out initiatives to support the private sector and ensure its sustainability, and referred to King Salman’s invitation to hold a virtual G20 leaders summit to discuss ways to confront the pandemic.

Prince Badr affirmed that the Kingdom has succeeded in devoting its huge infrastructure in communications and the internet to reach beneficiaries in several sectors, including culture and education.

He added: “Out of my country’s belief in the importance of arts and culture being a bridge that brings peoples together — lighting and enriching a person’s life and enhancing one’s identity and relationship with the other — the Ministry of Culture launched several initiatives under the slogan ‘Culture During Isolation’ in various sectors such as theater, literature, translation, reading and movies, to enhance cultural creativity during these exceptional circumstances.”

Prince Badr concluded: “We hope that today’s meeting will contribute to the exchange of ideas and communication between us, to promote the goals of (UNESCO), which are in line with the vision of the Kingdom.”