Minister tells UN that Saudi Arabia prioritizes people in virus fight

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends a virtual meeting convened by the UNESCO on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) virtual meeting on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has taken measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), demonstrating that people are the Kingdom’s top priority.

Prince Badr said Saudi Arabia has launched solutions to provide security and health for its citizens and residents in its territory.

He reviewed the Kingdom’s experience in confronting COVID-19 at all levels, especially at the cultural level. He pointed out initiatives to support the private sector and ensure its sustainability, and referred to King Salman’s invitation to hold a virtual G20 leaders summit to discuss ways to confront the pandemic.

Prince Badr affirmed that the Kingdom has succeeded in devoting its huge infrastructure in communications and the internet to reach beneficiaries in several sectors, including culture and education.

He added: “Out of my country’s belief in the importance of arts and culture being a bridge that brings peoples together — lighting and enriching a person’s life and enhancing one’s identity and relationship with the other — the Ministry of Culture launched several initiatives under the slogan ‘Culture During Isolation’ in various sectors such as theater, literature, translation, reading and movies, to enhance cultural creativity during these exceptional circumstances.”

Prince Badr concluded: “We hope that today’s meeting will contribute to the exchange of ideas and communication between us, to promote the goals of (UNESCO), which are in line with the vision of the Kingdom.”

Topics: UNESCO Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Haithem Al-Faraj is senior vice president of technology and operations at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) where he has been since 2015.

STC will soon set up a localized platform for the provision of eSIM services in the Kingdom, after obtaining the necessary international accreditation to roll out eSIM technology.

Al-Faraj said the provision of eSIM services in Saudi Arabia following the certification from industry organization GSMA, was a step toward achieving the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan, as the localization of eSIM technology would enable digital transformation.

Al-Faraj joined STC five years ago and is responsible for conceiving, planning, operating as well as leading implementation of transformation projects to improve organization-wide deployment of information technology and communication services and solutions.

He also served as vice president of the operation sector where he led challenging transformation programs that excelled the technical operational performance of STC communication services.

Prior to joining STC, Al-Faraj was chief technology operations officer at Etihad Etisalat, Mobily Co. He spent 11 years with Mobily holding various leadership positions for infrastructure and service management operations after having spent four years working for Saudi Aramco.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and has also taken part in several executive leadership programs from Harvard Business School, INSEAD and other institutes.

