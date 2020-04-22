Cartier heralds ‘A New Dawn’ this Ramadan

Like every year, Cartier is celebrating the spirit of sharing and togetherness with a film dedicated to the holy month of Ramadan. Titled “A New Dawn,” the movie, filmed in Saudi Arabia, unites the maison’s most iconic international cities around the world and welcomes them in AlUla, a crossroad of civilizations. Not only has AlUla been a center of cultural, artistic, technical and linguistic influences and ingenuity, but also a pilgrimage route linking the Levant and Egypt with the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Once again, Cartier pays homage to its longstanding relationship with the region that goes back to 1912.

“Throughout Cartier’s history, a series of influential aesthetic encounters have shaped the maison’s creative design and punctuated its stylistic development. This year is no different, as the production fosters a magical conversation spanning 150 years — transporting us to the past, savoring the present and looking ahead to the future of the maison,” a statement said.

Cartier’s history, style, heritage and iconic creations are showcased in the film, through reflections on the mirrored walls of the Maraya Concert Hall, a stunning centerpiece in the heart of AlUla.

The film chronicles the essence of Cartier, as the Panthere begins her journey in Place Vendome in Paris, home to the maison’s first temple opened by Louis Cartier in 1899. The audience is then transported to magical places from which Cartier draws its inspiration — London, New York, the Middle East and India, highlighting that Ramadan is not just a regional occasion, but also a universal one.

“The campaign narrates the maison’s history through a mesmerizing parade of enchanted places and events. The Panthere reminds us that humanity’s challenges and hopes must once more reunite and follow her footsteps in search for ‘A New Dawn’ and a better future,” the statement said.

Christophe Massoni, chief executive officer of Cartier in the Middle East, India and Africa, said: “As a maison, we feel strongly about expressing our gratitude to the people of the region, and what a better time to do so than in the month of giving, the holy month of Ramadan.

“More than ever, Cartier remains committed to supporting the less fortunate, those affected and the people caring for them during this difficult and unprecedented time. We truly look forward to celebrating the month of Ramadan with a spirit of sharing and togetherness, which are dear to Cartier’s heart.”

The maison pledged to donate to the Emirates Red Crescent’s “The Homeland of Humanity” fund to assist the region’s most vulnerable people in their fight against COVID-19.