Cartier heralds 'A New Dawn' this Ramadan

Cartier’s history, style, heritage and iconic creations are showcased in the film, through reflections on the mirrored walls of the Maraya Concert Hall, a stunning centerpiece in the heart of AlUla.
Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

Updated 23 April 2020

Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

Like every year, Cartier is celebrating the spirit of sharing and togetherness with a film dedicated to the holy month of Ramadan. Titled “A New Dawn,” the movie, filmed in Saudi Arabia, unites the maison’s most iconic international cities around the world and welcomes them in AlUla, a crossroad of civilizations. Not only has AlUla been a center of cultural, artistic, technical and linguistic influences and ingenuity, but also a pilgrimage route linking the Levant and Egypt with the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Once again, Cartier pays homage to its longstanding relationship with the region that goes back to 1912.

“Throughout Cartier’s history, a series of influential aesthetic encounters have shaped the maison’s creative design and punctuated its stylistic development. This year is no different, as the production fosters a magical conversation spanning 150 years — transporting us to the past, savoring the present and looking ahead to the future of the maison,” a statement said.

Cartier’s history, style, heritage and iconic creations are showcased in the film, through reflections on the mirrored walls of the Maraya Concert Hall, a stunning centerpiece in the heart of AlUla.

The film chronicles the essence of Cartier, as the Panthere begins her journey in Place Vendome in Paris, home to the maison’s first temple opened by Louis Cartier in 1899. The audience is then transported to magical places from which Cartier draws its inspiration — London, New York, the Middle East and India, highlighting that Ramadan is not just a regional occasion, but also a universal one.

“The campaign narrates the maison’s history through a mesmerizing parade of enchanted places and events. The Panthere reminds us that humanity’s challenges and hopes must once more reunite and follow her footsteps in search for ‘A New Dawn’ and a better future,” the statement said.

Christophe Massoni, chief executive officer of Cartier in the Middle East, India and Africa, said: “As a maison, we feel strongly about expressing our gratitude to the people of the region, and what a better time to do so than in the month of giving, the holy month of Ramadan.

“More than ever, Cartier remains committed to supporting the less fortunate, those affected and the people caring for them during this difficult and unprecedented time. We truly look forward to celebrating the month of Ramadan with a spirit of sharing and togetherness, which are dear to Cartier’s heart.”

The maison pledged to donate to the Emirates Red Crescent’s “The Homeland of Humanity” fund to assist the region’s most vulnerable people in their fight against COVID-19.

German companies optimistic about investment in Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

Updated 23 April 2020

Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

The year 2020 will always be associated with the coronavirus. The effect on the worldwide economy is currently difficult to predict and will most probably be felt for many years.

German companies are facing challenges around the globe. The German business community in Saudi Arabia is adapting to the new digital routine in an attempt to ensure business continuity in the Kingdom.

The German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO) has digitized many of its offerings and is conducting digital meetings between the Saudi-German business community and institutions.

“GESALO is delighted by the professionalism and responsiveness from the private as well as government sectors enabling the German-Saudi relationship to continue in these challenging times,” a statement said.

“Starting and continuing the dialog today will lay a strong foundation for the time when international travel restrictions will be lifted and face-to-face will be possible again. GESALO popular weekly webinars — many in cooperation with local entities — have started making an impact and are playing a pivotal role. 

We would like to thank our Saudi partners for their contributions and fruitful discussions, therefore enhancing the partnership.”

Dr. Samra-Rohte, delegate of GESALO, said: “COVID-19 is one of the biggest challenges GESALO, part of the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad (AHK), has seen since it was founded in Riyadh more than 40 years ago. 

“However, thanks to digitalization and a solid long-standing business relationship with our partners we will overcome the crisis and look forward to emerging stronger after the crisis through further fruitful cooperation.”

One focus area is the field of renewable energy, where German companies are seeing the potential for investment and cooperation in upcoming tenders. 

Besides solar and energy efficiency, hydrogen is one of the topics currently discussed. 

Furthermore, the food sector, especially in the field of organic food, offers great opportunities. 

The medical sector of Saudi Arabia is another area of interest for German medical equipment producers as well as operators for the upcoming privatization of hospitals. The ongoing megaprojects within Vision 2030 are, despite COVID-19, very much on the agenda of German companies, according to the press statement. 

