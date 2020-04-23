In role reversal, Egypt sends virus aid to US

You are here

A general view shows Tahrir Square in Cairo almost empty to ensure people abide by restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. Egypt on Tuesday flew a plane of medical supplies to the US to assist in the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
AFP

  Egypt sent 200,000 masks, 48,000 shoe covers and 20,000 surgical caps among other supplies to Washington
WASHINGTON: Egypt on Tuesday flew a plane of medical supplies to the US to assist in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a role reversal for a top US aid recipient. 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been eager to cement relations with President Donald Trump, and his country has already shipped medical goods with fanfare to China and Italy. 

A video statement from El-Sisi’s office showed crates in wrapping that read in English and Arabic, “From the Egyptian people to the American people,” being loaded into a military cargo plane. 

Dutch Ruppersberger, who leads a group in the US House of Representatives that promotes relations with Egypt, said the plane landed at Andrews Air Force base outside Washington. 

The plane brought 200,000 masks, 48,000 shoe covers and 20,000 surgical caps among other supplies, said Ruppersberger, a Democrat who heads the bipartisan group. 

“This is why international diplomacy and maintaining relationships with allies like Egypt are essential not in times of crisis, but every day,” he wrote on Twitter. 

The US ambassador in Cairo, Jonathan Cohen, also voiced appreciation for the “generous” shipment. 

Egypt has reported 250 deaths from COVID-19 and some 3,300 cases, according to the World Health Organization. 

It is far below the nearly 45,000 deaths recorded in the US, which has been scrambling to provide supplies and tests. 

Still, some questioned whether Egypt, where one-third of the population lives on about $1.50 or less a day, was in a position to offer relief. 

“Egyptians who are happy and proud that Egypt sent medical supplies to Italy, UK and the US are probably the ones who can afford to pay 10 EGP ($0.63) for a mask,” tweeted a prominent blogger who goes by The Big Pharaoh.  

Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

Updated 23 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

  The US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world
Updated 23 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Mosques across the US are following the recommendations of their local governments and canceling on-site Ramadan services, moving their prayers and programs online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anti-Muslim activists have questioned whether American Muslims would break stay-at-home and social-distancing restrictions during the holy month.

But a review of major mosques nationwide show that they plan to adhere to the restrictions and provide religious services via the internet.

The Mosque Foundation, one of the first mosques built in the Chicago area in the 1980s, announced in its newsletter to members that all services will be conducted online.

“Although this year, we are experiencing Ramadan away from the masjid (mosque), we will nonetheless do our best to attain the closeness to Allah and our community as we are accustomed to doing,” wrote Sheikh Jamal Said, the mosque’s principal imam and director.

“Since we cannot meet at the masjid this Ramadan, we invite you to join us for daily virtual khatirah (short lectures) as well as live lectures. We will feature these daily messages on Facebook, YouTube, email and other platforms.”

The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), one of the largest in the Midwest, offered its congregants a similar message.

“While concern for public health prevents us from gathering in person for Ramadan this year, we are still here to help you find ways to connect meaningfully during this time,” wrote ICD Imam Suleiman Hani.

“We strongly believe that physical distancing should not mean social isolation. It takes extra intention, effort, and creativity to connect with one another in these times, but connection remains so important for our own well being and the well being of our communities. We will get through these times together. Let’s unite with our local masajid (mosques) and create a virtual bond.”

Hani said the ICD is hosting a “virtual Qur’an Night” that “will provide a platform for families to safely unite, share their experiences and achieve a sense of belonging, at a time when it’s needed the most. Please join us every Monday and Friday from 9.30 p.m.-10.15 p.m. with your cup of tea and plenty of sweets and snacks.”

The US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, at more than 823,700.

Texas-based Imam Omar Suleiman told the Associated Press that “empty mosques” are a reason for reflection.

“How do we build ourselves to where we are more connected to Him?” asked Suleiman, who has been streaming virtual sermons and nightly reflections to more than 1.4 million Facebook followers.

“Now we have a chance to develop empathy with those that have not had access to their religious spaces due to oppressive circumstances.”

