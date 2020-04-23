Abu Dhabi launches child vaccination drive-through services

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s health authority, SEHA, launched child vaccination drive-through services at a number of healthcare centers, state news agency WAM reported.

SEHA’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services, AHS, facility said the initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus as families will be able to vaccinate their children without leaving their cars.

“This innovative service aims at ensuring the continuity of critical healthcare services provision to our community despite the current situation,” AHS’ Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Hawas Al-Sadid said.

Residents and citizens will be able to use the service at 10 selected SEHA centers across Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain after calling a number dedicated for the vaccination drive-through. Healthcare providers will then determine the customer’s eligibility for the service and register them for a suitable time.

“In line with international standards, the service will be provided for all vaccinations in the National Immunization Program with the exception of the 2-month vaccine, as it requires a physical examination,” AHS’ Chief Operations Officer Noura Al-Gaithi said.

The authority has redesigned patient flow and brought vaccination rooms closer to the entrance so patients spend less time in the healthcare facility when they come for the 2-month vaccine, she added.

The UAE has confirmed 8,238 people infected with coronavirus, 1,546 recoveries and 52 deaths.