  Abu Dhabi launches child vaccination drive-through services

Abu Dhabi launches child vaccination drive-through services

Customers will need to call the service’s dedicated number to book an appointment. (WAM)
Healthcare professionals will evaluate the patient’s eligibility for the service. (WAM)
  • The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus
  • Residents and citizens will be able to use the service at 10 selected SEHA centers across Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s health authority, SEHA, launched child vaccination drive-through services at a number of healthcare centers, state news agency WAM reported.
SEHA’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services, AHS, facility said the initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus as families will be able to vaccinate their children without leaving their cars.
“This innovative service aims at ensuring the continuity of critical healthcare services provision to our community despite the current situation,” AHS’ Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Hawas Al-Sadid said.
Residents and citizens will be able to use the service at 10 selected SEHA centers across Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain after calling a number dedicated for the vaccination drive-through. Healthcare providers will then determine the customer’s eligibility for the service and register them for a suitable time.
“In line with international standards, the service will be provided for all vaccinations in the National Immunization Program with the exception of the 2-month vaccine, as it requires a physical examination,” AHS’ Chief Operations Officer Noura Al-Gaithi said.
The authority has redesigned patient flow and brought vaccination rooms closer to the entrance so patients spend less time in the healthcare facility when they come for the 2-month vaccine, she added.
The UAE has confirmed 8,238 people infected with coronavirus, 1,546 recoveries and 52 deaths.

UAE sends COVID-19 aid to Sudan

  • The shipment will reach over 7,000 healthcare professionals and includes test kit supplies
  • Sudan has confirmed 162 cases so far, 13 deaths and 14 recoveries
DUBAI: The UAE sent seven tons of medical supplies to Sudan to support their efforts against the coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported.
The shipment will reach over 7,000 healthcare professionals and includes test kit supplies.
“In the fight against COVID-19, such alliances are of the utmost importance as the international community faces this challenge as one,” UAE’s ambassador to Sudan Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi said.
To date, the UAE has dispatched over 270 tons of aid to 25 countries, supporting more than 270,000 medical professionals in the process.
Sudan has confirmed 162 cases so far, 13 deaths and 14 recoveries. Meanwhile, the UAE has reported 8,238 cases, 1,546 recoveries and 52 deaths.
The UAE has also been named as one of the top 10 countries in COVID-19 treatment efficacy by UK-headquartered Deep Knowledge Group.

