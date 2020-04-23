KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95.
Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases
