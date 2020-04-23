Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases

You are here

A health worker collects a sample for coronavirus testing in Gombak outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP)
  • Health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95.

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157

  • Number of diagnosed cases rose to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before
MADRID: The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.
That was slightly higher than the previous day when 435 people died. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before.

