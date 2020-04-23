You are here

Snapchat, Facebook to host Ramadan shows

Snapchat will also feature Egyptian star Ramez Galal’s prank show “Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.” (Instagram)
DUBAI: Snapchat and Facebook is partnering with regional broadcasters to host 40 new Ramadan shows throughout the month.

With people staying at home during the coronavirus crisis, the total time spent on Snapchat’s “discover” page has increased by 80 percent.

To keep users entertained while they self-isolate during Ramadan, the social media app will upload a variety of content, from cooking shows to comedy, beauty and fashion-related series.

Some of these shows include Saudi Arabia’s “Atyab Tabkha,” which follows a young couple with a passion for creating new dishes from popular Saudi food.

Director of partnerships at online entertainment channel UTURN, Ahmed Nada, said that the company’s goal is to leverage its 2.1 million followers on their Snapchat channel “by creating hyper-local content to entertain and inspire the Saudi audience during Ramadan.”

UTURN has also created “What Grinds my Gears,” which Nada described as “a show that highlights the relatable frustrations Saudis and Arabs are going through in a comedic way.”

Snapchat will also feature Egyptian star Ramez Galal’s prank show “Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.”

Facebook will host the full series on their platform and will feature additional content such as exclusive highlights, pre-shows and after shows behind-the-scenes.

Their initiative #RamadanTogether, on Facebook Watch, will also focus on how core principles of the Holy Month will manifest themselves during a period traditionally dedicated to families, community outreach and support, according to a released statement. 

Facebook’s collaborations will be with video-on-demand brands, such as Shoof Drama, and content creators such as Emirati Khalid Al-Ameri, Saudi Ahmed Al-Shugairi and UK-based Mohamed Abdulle and Basma Khalifa. 

Lifestyle influencer Dina Tokio, model Mariah Idrissi and radio presenter Mim Shaikh will join Abdulle and Khalifa’s “Ramadan Stories” series.

Topics: snapchat Ramadan ramadan shows

