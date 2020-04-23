You are here

Worst UK slump in ‘centuries’ looms as lockdown slams business

The UK economy should recover its pre-coronavirus growth pattern once the pandemic is over, but it could take time, a British central bank official said. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Government needs to issue $223 billion of debt in the next three months alone to pay for the unprecedented measures
LONDON: Britain may be in the grip of its worst economic slump in centuries, a Bank of England official warned, as the coronavirus lockdown pounded businesses this month with more force than even the most pessimistic forecasters had feared.
Interest-rate setter Jan Vlieghe said on Thursday the economy should recover its pre-coronavirus growth pattern once the pandemic is over, but it could take time.
Earlier, surveys showed a historic contraction in the economy is all but guaranteed as the government grapples with its biggest public health crisis in more than 100 years. Over 17,000 Britons have died from the novel coronavirus so far.
The government will need to issue $223 billion (£180 billion) of debt in the next three months alone to pay for the unprecedented measures launched to stem the collapse of the economy, the Treasury said on Thursday.
“Based on the early indicators, and based on the experience in other countries that were hit somewhat earlier than the UK, it seems that we are experiencing an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries,” Vlieghe said in a speech delivered online.
“The economy’s potential is severely disrupted at the moment, but once the pandemic is over, and other things equal, in principle it should return approximately to the pre-virus trajectory.”
But he also said a slow, U-shaped recovery was more likely than a quick, V-shaped rebound.
The monthly IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed the extent of the damage.
It fell to record low of 12.9 from 36.0 in March — not even close to the weakest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, a reading of 31.4. The picture was similar in France and Germany.
“Like those across Europe, these are shocking figures,” said ING economist James Smith, who predicts it will be 2022 at the earliest before Britain’s economy recovers to its pre-outbreak size.
Another survey showed manufacturers were more pessimistic about the outlook than at any time since records began in the 1950s.
A Reuters poll of economists pointed to a roughly 13 percent contraction in the current quarter, the largest since records began after World War Two.
Data company IHS Markit said its figures raised questions about the cost of the lockdown and how long it will last.
“Seeing the numbers in cold hard print and witnessing the depths of the reported falls in output is sobering,” said Investec economist Victoria Clarke.

Emirates to operate repatriation flights in selected destinations

DUBAI: Emirates will resume limited one-way passenger flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of residents and visitors to their home countries.

The Dubai-based airline operate passenger services to Frankfurt on April 25, 27 and 29, Jakarta on April 26, Johannesburg on April 25, Lagos on April 26, London Heathrow on April 23, 24, 26, 28 and 30, Madrid on April 29, Manila on April 24, 28 and 30 and Tunis on April 30

“Those who wish to travel to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunis must contact the respective embassy or consulate for these countries in the UAE. For all other flights, passengers can book directly on emirates.com (select the “one-way” option when booking), or via their travel agent,” Emirates said in its statement

“Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination”

Emirates reiterated that all repatriation flights will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection to protect the safety of the airline crew.

“Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.  Travelers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure,” the carrier said.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey, the airline added.

