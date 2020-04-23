Lebanon's currency crashes amid financial turmoil, virus

You are here

Lebanese citizens wear masks and gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they queuing outside a Western Union shop to receive their money transfer in U.S. dollar currency, during the last day that they are allowed to dispense dollars to customers following new Central Bank rules, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP)
AP

  • The currency crash came as hundreds of Lebanese crowded outside money transfer offices
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s currency continued its downward spiral against the dollar on Thursday, reaching a new low amid financial turmoil in the crisis-hit country compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.
The currency crash came as hundreds of Lebanese – most of them wearing face masks but few keeping a safe distance - crowded outside money transfer offices Thursday, the last day that authorities allowed dollars to be dispensed in cash to customers following new Central Bank rules.
The new rules, detailed in a bank circular released this week, require banks and money transfer offices to convert foreign currency transfers and cash withdrawals from foreign currency bank accounts to the local currency, the Lebanese pound, at market rates determined daily by the bank.
The change is meant to ease demand on the dollar but has instead caused panic among the Lebanese, who have relied on a stable national currency that has been pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years. The tiny Mediterranean country of about 5 million people has a large diaspora that sends foreign currency home or relies on transfers from here to students abroad. Also, many Lebanese keep their savings in foreign currency.
The Lebanese pound traded between 3,500 and 3,700 to the dollar on Thursday, a sharp jump amid general currency depreciation that began in March. It had been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 pounds since 1990, the end of the country’s civil war.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, including unprecedented unemployment levels and a severe liquidity crunch. The crisis has been compounded by a nationwide general lockdown, in place for over a month, to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Since late last year, banks have taken various measures to stop a run on deposits, including closing for two weeks last year, limiting withdrawals and money transfers abroad.
But the latest measure, announced by the Central Bank, allowing only cash withdrawals in the local currency, appears to have deepened the panic.
Lebanese have been taking to the streets since October denouncing the government and banks for their inability to address the liquidity crunch and the general economic malaise, and accusing them of corruption. The coronavirus pandemic has only intensified the economic slump.
“It is a game,” said Youssef Abdel-Al, who stood in line outside a money transfer office in Beirut, accusing the banks and the political class of ignoring people’s rights.

  • Kuwait has already begun reducing oil supply
  • Trump asks US Navy to fire on Iranian ships that harass it
NEW YORK: Oil soared on Thursday, extending its rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oil prices have had one of their most tumultuous weeks ever. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) closed at negative $37.63 on Monday, in the worst selloff for that contract in history. Global benchmark Brent crude was slammed on Tuesday, hitting a two-decade low before rebounding.
Since the start of the year both benchmarks have lost more than two-thirds of their value. Fuel demand is down about 30% worldwide in April and supply will outstrip demand for months to come due to the pandemic.
Brent rose $1.90, or 9.4%, to $22.28 a barrel by 11:53 a.m. EDT (1553 GMT), while WTI jumped $4.02, or 29%, to $17.80.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing nations, a grouping known as OPEC+, agreed this month to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices, but prices continued to decline.
Kuwait said on Thursday that it had begun cutting oil supply to the international market, ahead of the May 1 date when the deal was supposed to take effect.
Whether that will be sufficient to offset weak demand is unclear. Rystad Energy cut its forecast for oil demand in 2020 to 89.2 million bpd, a 10% decline from 2019. Last week, the energy consultant projected demand would fall to 90.3 million bpd in 2020.
The market was also higher in part after US President Donald Trump said he instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it in the Gulf, although he added later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.
The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Tehran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf.
“This ratchets up tensions once again between the US and Iran. However, given the glut we have in the oil market, it is difficult to see this offering lasting support to the market, unless the situation does escalate further,” ING’s head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

