France condemns Iranian military satellite launch

An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency allegedly shows an Iranian military satellite -- dubbed the Nour -- which the Revolutionary Guards said on April 22, 2020 was launched from the Qassed two-stage launcher in the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran's central plateau, amid tensions with US. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

  • France also calls on Iran to immediately cease all activity related to the development of ballistic missiles
PARIS: France on Thursday condemned Iran's launch of a military satellite into orbit, saying this was in contravention of a UN Security Council resolution, according to the Foreign Ministry.
France also calls on Iran to immediately cease all activity related to the development of ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, a ministry statement said.
"The Iranian ballistics programme is a major concern for regional and international security. It contributes to the destabilisation of the region and the rise in tensions," it said.

Topics: France Iran

LONDON: A “much-loved and respected” Egyptian-British doctor has died after a contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Medhat Atalla, a consultant geriatrician, worked in northern England at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he passed away. 

The 62-year-old was described by colleagues as a very special human being.

“A hugely popular and respected colleague, Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way,” Dr Tim Noble, medical director, and Richard Parker, chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said. “We share our deepest sympathies with Dr Atalla’s brother and sister, and loved ones in Egypt.”

More to follow ...

Topics: Coronavirus UK Egypt

