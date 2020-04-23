France condemns Iranian military satellite launch

‘Very special’ Egyptian-British doctor dies after contracting COVID-19

LONDON: A “much-loved and respected” Egyptian-British doctor has died after a contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Medhat Atalla, a consultant geriatrician, worked in northern England at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he passed away.

The 62-year-old was described by colleagues as a very special human being.

“A hugely popular and respected colleague, Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way,” Dr Tim Noble, medical director, and Richard Parker, chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said. “We share our deepest sympathies with Dr Atalla’s brother and sister, and loved ones in Egypt.”

