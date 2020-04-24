You are here

  Unilever sees pandemic changing consumer habits

Unilever sees pandemic changing consumer habits

The Coronavirus Pandemic has causes a climate of anxiety and changing routines in America. (Getty/AFP)
THE HAGUE: Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever reported on Thursday a slight rise in first quarter sales and said the coronavirus has caused hygiene product sales to rocket while those of ice cream melted.

The firm, which produces Magnum ice cream, Domestos household cleaner and Lipton tea among other things, said that sales edged up by 0.2 percent to €12.4 billion ($13.3 billion) from the same period a year earlier.

Unilever withdrew its outlook for the year however, and its shares fell sharply in Amsterdam.

“The COVID-19 disease is having an unprecedented impact on people and economies worldwide,” chief executive, Alan Jope, noted in a statement before adding: “Demand patterns are changing.”

The global crisis caused “upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out-of-home consumption, which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business,” he said.

Consumer companies such as Unilever are having to adapt to changing consumer purchasing patterns triggered by worldwide lockdowns as people stock up on cleaning products and turn to comfort foods.

Unilever, based in London and Rotterdam, said that skin-cleansing products sales were steadily growing, as health authorities stressed the importance of washing hands. Demand for home cleaners such as Cif and Domestos bleach was also strong, as was that for what the company calls “in-home food products” such as Hellman’s mayonnaise.

But as travel restrictions and lockdowns put a sharp brake on leisure and tourism activities, Unilever saw sales plummet elsewhere, particularly of Magnum products.

In Europe, Turkey and Latin America, sales “were heavily impacted by lock-down measures and the reluctance of distributors to commit to buying ice cream stock with an uncertain holiday and tourism season,” Unilever said.

One of the world’s largest producers of consumer goods, the group said that it was maintaining a steady supply of products.

“We are keeping our factories running through the many unpredictable challenges in local operating environments,” Jope said.

Unilever maintained its quarterly dividend payout at €0.41 per share, but withdrew its outlook for the rest of the year.

“The unknown severity and duration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that may be adopted in each country, mean that we cannot reliably assess the impact across our markets and our business,” Jope said.

Investors picked up on a negative sentiment, with Unilever’s share price shedding almost 5 percent in mid-morning trade on the Amsterdam stock exchange while the AEX index was off by just 0.64 percent.

Topics: Coronavirus

Oil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations

NEW YORK: Oil soared on Thursday, extending its rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oil prices have had one of their most tumultuous weeks ever. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) closed at negative $37.63 on Monday, in the worst selloff for that contract in history. Global benchmark Brent crude was slammed on Tuesday, hitting a two-decade low before rebounding.
Since the start of the year both benchmarks have lost more than two-thirds of their value. Fuel demand is down about 30% worldwide in April and supply will outstrip demand for months to come due to the pandemic.
Brent rose $1.90, or 9.4%, to $22.28 a barrel by 11:53 a.m. EDT (1553 GMT), while WTI jumped $4.02, or 29%, to $17.80.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing nations, a grouping known as OPEC+, agreed this month to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices, but prices continued to decline.
Kuwait said on Thursday that it had begun cutting oil supply to the international market, ahead of the May 1 date when the deal was supposed to take effect.
Whether that will be sufficient to offset weak demand is unclear. Rystad Energy cut its forecast for oil demand in 2020 to 89.2 million bpd, a 10% decline from 2019. Last week, the energy consultant projected demand would fall to 90.3 million bpd in 2020.
The market was also higher in part after US President Donald Trump said he instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it in the Gulf, although he added later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.
The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Tehran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf.
“This ratchets up tensions once again between the US and Iran. However, given the glut we have in the oil market, it is difficult to see this offering lasting support to the market, unless the situation does escalate further,” ING’s head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

Topics: Oil OPEC output

