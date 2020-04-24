Hermes weathers virus storm better than rivals

You are here

A Hermes shop at the Royal Exchange in London. The Hermes women’s fall-winter 2020-2021 ready-to-wear collection on show in Paris in February, below. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Sales in China grow by double digits after shops reopen there in March
MILAN: Hermes has weathered the global coronavirus crisis better than rivals, with a 7.7 percent decline in first-quarter comparable sales, and the Birkin handbag maker said that business was picking up strongly in China after shops reopened last month.

The fall in sales compares with declines of 15 percent or more reported by other luxury goods groups including LVMH, Kering and Moncler.

The coronavirus crisis first hit China — a major market for luxury goods — late last year before spreading around the world, leading to lockdowns across Europe, including Italy and France, as well as the US.

Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas told reporters that the second quarter would be hit hard by the health emergency given that 75 percent of the group’s stores are still shut.

However, he said that since shops in China had gradually reopened in March, sales there had grown by double-digits from a year earlier.

“The trend is very high since we reopened, probably higher given that no travel is allowed,” he said.

Dumas said that the relatively resilient performance in the first quarter was partly due to an “incredible January” thanks to the Chinese New Year.

“The Chinese New Year counts almost as a double month,” he said.

He added that until the group was forced to shut its production sites — almost all of them in France — in mid-March, it did not have any supply- chain issues, unlike some rivals.

Hermes closed all but one of its 42 sites in France, with a perfume factory converted to make hand sanitizing gel instead. The group has been partially resuming operations in production and logistics sites since April 14.

Hermes, traditionally regarded as particularly resistant to downturns, has long been one of the steadiest performers in the luxury goods industry, in part due to its careful management of production and stocks, which have helped to promote its aura of exclusivity.

Its coveted $10,000-plus Birkin handbags tend to generate waiting lists, and can sometimes increase in resale value, adding to their
attraction as a luxury purchase that is more immune to fashion trends and economic crises than other products.

Hermes said that consolidated revenues for the quarter came in at €1.51 billion ($1.6 billion). As a result of the crisis, the group had already said that it would trim its dividend for 2020 to €4.55 per share from €5, keeping the payout at the same level as in 2019.

The group is maintaining strategic investments, both in production capacities and the distribution network, to prepare to resume business in the best possible conditions, it said.

Unilever sees pandemic changing consumer habits

THE HAGUE: Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever reported on Thursday a slight rise in first quarter sales and said the coronavirus has caused hygiene product sales to rocket while those of ice cream melted.

The firm, which produces Magnum ice cream, Domestos household cleaner and Lipton tea among other things, said that sales edged up by 0.2 percent to €12.4 billion ($13.3 billion) from the same period a year earlier.

Unilever withdrew its outlook for the year however, and its shares fell sharply in Amsterdam.

“The COVID-19 disease is having an unprecedented impact on people and economies worldwide,” chief executive, Alan Jope, noted in a statement before adding: “Demand patterns are changing.”

The global crisis caused “upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out-of-home consumption, which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business,” he said.

SPEEDREAD

Consumer companies such as Unilever are having to adapt to changing consumer purchasing patterns triggered by worldwide lockdowns as people stock up on cleaning products and turn to comfort foods.

Unilever, based in London and Rotterdam, said that skin-cleansing products sales were steadily growing, as health authorities stressed the importance of washing hands. Demand for home cleaners such as Cif and Domestos bleach was also strong, as was that for what the company calls “in-home food products” such as Hellman’s mayonnaise.

But as travel restrictions and lockdowns put a sharp brake on leisure and tourism activities, Unilever saw sales plummet elsewhere, particularly of Magnum products.

In Europe, Turkey and Latin America, sales “were heavily impacted by lock-down measures and the reluctance of distributors to commit to buying ice cream stock with an uncertain holiday and tourism season,” Unilever said.

One of the world’s largest producers of consumer goods, the group said that it was maintaining a steady supply of products.

“We are keeping our factories running through the many unpredictable challenges in local operating environments,” Jope said.

Unilever maintained its quarterly dividend payout at €0.41 per share, but withdrew its outlook for the rest of the year.

“The unknown severity and duration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that may be adopted in each country, mean that we cannot reliably assess the impact across our markets and our business,” Jope said.

Investors picked up on a negative sentiment, with Unilever’s share price shedding almost 5 percent in mid-morning trade on the Amsterdam stock exchange while the AEX index was off by just 0.64 percent.

