You are here

  • Home
  • On margins of Paris, food bank queues grow longer

On margins of Paris, food bank queues grow longer

Residents queue for registration during the food distribution by volunteers in Clichy-sous-Bois near Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus in France. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbmuu

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

On margins of Paris, food bank queues grow longer

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

The queue for the food bank snaked for hundreds of meters, out of the shuttered marketplace bordered by tower blocks and down the side of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of one of Europe’s wealthiest cities.

In Paris’s depressed suburbs, the number of people relying on food handouts is soaring as a strict coronavirus lockdown plunges France into its deepest recession since World War Two.

Many worked in the grey economy before the outbreak, and now receive little protection from France’s generous welfare state.

“There were lots of women who worked looking after children . . . There was a whole economy based on getting by,” said Bachir Ghouinem, volunteering at the food bank in Clichy-sous-Bois, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city center.

“So as everything stopped what did people find themselves with? Nothing.”

He and other volunteers would end up handing out sugar, pasta, cheese, milk and fresh fruit and vegetables — most donated by local stores rather than large retail chains — to around 1,600 families during the day, twice the number expected.

Clichy-sous-Bois is part of the Paris banlieues, the low-income districts that encircle the city.

Unemployment among its largely immigrant population was already well above the national average before the epidemic struck.

Queueing for food, Nathalie Barlagne, 46, said that she had lost her job as a creche assistant before the crisis. She had never before needed to rely on charity to support her family but could no longer afford her food bill after local markets closed. “Now we have to shop in supermarkets and it’s very expensive,” she said.

FASTFACT

4th

France has suffered the world’s fourth-highest reported coronavirus death toll at more than 20,000, with more than 158,000 infections.

As the queue lengthened, Mohamed Mechmach, founder of local charity ACLEFEU, urged those in line to respect social distancing rules.

“Otherwise we won’t be able to keep doing what we’re doing,” he told the crowd. “The prefect will just say ‘Stop everything’. That would be a shame. We’re all here for the same reason.”

In the banlieues, the strict curbs ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to try to contain the epidemic have exacerbated deep-seated social tensions.

Cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless younger generation have turned some into hotspots of infection and unrest. 

Violence hit several neighborhood for five straight nights over the past week.

Due west of Clichy-sous-Bois in another suburb, Argenteuil, Kante Sakho’s charity was delivering food parcels to households.
He says that he is shifting 600 a week, and is barely able to keep up with demand.

Some recipients were illiterate and unable to fill out the mandatory government forms justifying movement outside the home.
Others were families struggling to feed their children three meals a day after schools shut down.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a lot more poverty,” Sakho said.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

World
Face masks help Syrian Kurd refugee family integrate in France
World
France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

Hermes weathers virus storm better than rivals

Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Hermes weathers virus storm better than rivals

  • Sales in China grow by double digits after shops reopen there in March
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Hermes has weathered the global coronavirus crisis better than rivals, with a 7.7 percent decline in first-quarter comparable sales, and the Birkin handbag maker said that business was picking up strongly in China after shops reopened last month.

The fall in sales compares with declines of 15 percent or more reported by other luxury goods groups including LVMH, Kering and Moncler.

The coronavirus crisis first hit China — a major market for luxury goods — late last year before spreading around the world, leading to lockdowns across Europe, including Italy and France, as well as the US.

Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas told reporters that the second quarter would be hit hard by the health emergency given that 75 percent of the group’s stores are still shut.

However, he said that since shops in China had gradually reopened in March, sales there had grown by double-digits from a year earlier.

“The trend is very high since we reopened, probably higher given that no travel is allowed,” he said.

Dumas said that the relatively resilient performance in the first quarter was partly due to an “incredible January” thanks to the Chinese New Year.

“The Chinese New Year counts almost as a double month,” he said.

He added that until the group was forced to shut its production sites — almost all of them in France — in mid-March, it did not have any supply- chain issues, unlike some rivals.

Hermes closed all but one of its 42 sites in France, with a perfume factory converted to make hand sanitizing gel instead. The group has been partially resuming operations in production and logistics sites since April 14.

Hermes, traditionally regarded as particularly resistant to downturns, has long been one of the steadiest performers in the luxury goods industry, in part due to its careful management of production and stocks, which have helped to promote its aura of exclusivity.

Its coveted $10,000-plus Birkin handbags tend to generate waiting lists, and can sometimes increase in resale value, adding to their
attraction as a luxury purchase that is more immune to fashion trends and economic crises than other products.

Hermes said that consolidated revenues for the quarter came in at €1.51 billion ($1.6 billion). As a result of the crisis, the group had already said that it would trim its dividend for 2020 to €4.55 per share from €5, keeping the payout at the same level as in 2019.

The group is maintaining strategic investments, both in production capacities and the distribution network, to prepare to resume business in the best possible conditions, it said.

Topics: Hermes Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Hermès launches concierge service in Dubai amid lockdown
Business & Economy
Hermes boosts dividend as luxury industry thrives

Latest updates

On margins of Paris, food bank queues grow longer
Hermes weathers virus storm better than rivals
Unilever sees pandemic changing consumer habits
Besieged Gazans anxious over new Israeli government’s moves
Saudi king increases Ramadan meals project funding in 18 countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.