Americans too scared to go to work could lose aid

A man protests against the lockdown at Kansas State Capitol, United States. (Getty/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: US workers who refuse to return to their jobs because they are worried about catching the coronavirus should not count on getting unemployment benefits, state officials and labor law experts say.

Workers in a handful of US states will face this situation this week, as state officials hope to revive economies paralyzed by shutdowns related to the epidemic.

Under an order by Georgia’s
Republican Governor Brian Kemp, barbershops, gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors will be able to open on Friday, with restaurants able to open for sit-down service on Monday. South Carolina allowed retailers to open on Monday, and Texas and Tennessee have said they will ease some restrictions in coming weeks. None of these states currently meet the White House guidelines for reopening following two weeks of declines in the number of positive tests for the disease.

Public health officials say that reopening local businesses without adequate testing will expose more people to a pandemic that has infected more than 800,000 Americans and killed more than 40,000 since February.

About 22 million have filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks, with millions more expected to file on Thursday.

State unemployment laws generally do not allow workers to collect benefits if they refuse work available to them, said Thomas Smith, an assistant finance professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. That could force workers in Georgia back to their jobs when it is not clear whether the risk of infection has abated.

“You’re asking people to put their life on the line,” he said. “These people aren’t Army Rangers — those people signed up for combat. A barber did not.”

Going back to work is a worrisome prospect for Decatur, Georgia, librarian Felicities Yee, 36, who said that she fears exposure to the virus because she is expecting her first child in July.

“I feel embarrassed and afraid to be in Georgia right now,” Yee said. Public libraries in her county remain closed for now.

Georgia’s Labor Department says that it has processed more than 860,000 unemployment claims since mid-March, when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus. That is equal to 17 percent of the total state workforce. 

Officials say they are now paying out twice as many claims in a
single week as they did for all of 2019 and have distributed more than $500 million in benefits. Some critics say the state’s early reopening is an attempt to push people out of a safety-net system that is straining state finances.

“I think that one of the big
drivers of this decision by Kemp is to get people off unemployment rolls and having the private sector keeping these people afloat,” said Georgia employment lawyer James Radford.

Kemp’s office declined to comment on that, but pointed to a new rule that allows workers to collect full unemployment benefits even if they earn up to $300 per week. That could help those who are not called back to work full time, officials say.

Georgia workers worried about their health should try to work out a deal, State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

 

Topics: Coronavirus United States

On margins of Paris, food bank queues grow longer

The queue for the food bank snaked for hundreds of meters, out of the shuttered marketplace bordered by tower blocks and down the side of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of one of Europe’s wealthiest cities.

In Paris’s depressed suburbs, the number of people relying on food handouts is soaring as a strict coronavirus lockdown plunges France into its deepest recession since World War Two.

Many worked in the grey economy before the outbreak, and now receive little protection from France’s generous welfare state.

“There were lots of women who worked looking after children . . . There was a whole economy based on getting by,” said Bachir Ghouinem, volunteering at the food bank in Clichy-sous-Bois, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city center.

“So as everything stopped what did people find themselves with? Nothing.”

He and other volunteers would end up handing out sugar, pasta, cheese, milk and fresh fruit and vegetables — most donated by local stores rather than large retail chains — to around 1,600 families during the day, twice the number expected.

Clichy-sous-Bois is part of the Paris banlieues, the low-income districts that encircle the city.

Unemployment among its largely immigrant population was already well above the national average before the epidemic struck.

Queueing for food, Nathalie Barlagne, 46, said that she had lost her job as a creche assistant before the crisis. She had never before needed to rely on charity to support her family but could no longer afford her food bill after local markets closed. “Now we have to shop in supermarkets and it’s very expensive,” she said.

FASTFACT

4th

France has suffered the world’s fourth-highest reported coronavirus death toll at more than 20,000, with more than 158,000 infections.

As the queue lengthened, Mohamed Mechmach, founder of local charity ACLEFEU, urged those in line to respect social distancing rules.

“Otherwise we won’t be able to keep doing what we’re doing,” he told the crowd. “The prefect will just say ‘Stop everything’. That would be a shame. We’re all here for the same reason.”

In the banlieues, the strict curbs ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to try to contain the epidemic have exacerbated deep-seated social tensions.

Cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless younger generation have turned some into hotspots of infection and unrest. 

Violence hit several neighborhood for five straight nights over the past week.

Due west of Clichy-sous-Bois in another suburb, Argenteuil, Kante Sakho’s charity was delivering food parcels to households.
He says that he is shifting 600 a week, and is barely able to keep up with demand.

Some recipients were illiterate and unable to fill out the mandatory government forms justifying movement outside the home.
Others were families struggling to feed their children three meals a day after schools shut down.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a lot more poverty,” Sakho said.

Topics: France Coronavirus

