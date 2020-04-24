SABIC investors reap SR6.6bn dividend windfall

You are here

SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh.
LONDON: The SABIC board has approved a SR6.6 billion ($1.8 billion) dividend for the second half of 2019 at a virtual annual general meeting.

The dividend, to be distributed to shareholders on May 12, equates to SR2.2 per share or 22 percent of the nominal share value.

“We continued to improve performance and increase revenues for shareholders,” said CEO Yousef Al-Benyan. 

FASTFACT

SABIC was first conceived in 1976, and began production in 1981.

Despite the slowdown in the global economy, including the petrochemical industry, he said that SABIC’s strong focus on safe and reliable operations and cost controls helped mitigate some of these challenges.

Al-Benyan added that SABIC was actively contributing to the global fightback against the pandemic and had also stepped up production to meet the increasing demand for materials from the medical sector in the Kingdom and around the world.

Petrochemical producers worldwide are coming under increased pressure as demand for plastics is hit by a dramatic decline in consumption as lockdowns prevent people from traveling and shopping.

SABIC reported a fourth-quarter net loss of SR720 million last year, the first quarterly loss in over a decade, which it blamed on lower average selling prices as well as a writedown at an affiliate company. 

Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines

Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines

  IATA left dissatisfied with regional efforts to prop up carriers amid pandemic-driven industry crisis
DUBAI: Middle Eastern and African governments are failing to take the action required to protect their airlines from the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Several states have stepped in to help airlines, with travel demand decimated by the outbreak, such as the US, Singapore and Australia, though few in the Middle East have made their intentions clear.

The IATA, which represents 290 global airlines, has been consulting with African and Middle Eastern governments, regulators and stakeholders on how to revive air travel as some countries start to slowly ease lockdowns.

However, IATA vice president for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Albakri, said the association was not satisfied with Middle Eastern state efforts to support their airlines.

“We have not seen the desired movements and decisions of governments and decision makers to ... put on the table the economic stimulation packages, rescue packages, financial packages necessary to keep the airlines in the region alive,” Albakri said.

FASTFACT

$24bn

Estimated revenue losses for Middle Eastern carriers from the outbreak have risen to $24 billion.

IATA wants to see Middle Eastern governments “prioritize aviation and announce specific rescue measures for the airlines and aviation industry in line with other nations,” he said.

The industry body also warned African airlines were on the verge of collapse unless governments urgently stepped in.

“Air Mauritius has entered voluntary administration, South African Airways and SA Express are in business rescue, other distressed carriers have placed staff on unpaid leave or signalled their intention to cut jobs. More airlines will follow if urgent financial relief is not provided,” Albakri said.

Estimated revenue losses for Middle Eastern carriers from the outbreak have risen to $24 billion, compared with $7.2 billion on March 11, while estimated African losses have stretched to $6 billion from $4 billion, IATA said.

Few Middle Eastern governments have said whether they would prop up the region’s airlines, which are mostly state-owned.

Dubai has promised new funding to state carrier Emirates, but has not disclosed details, while Qatar Airways has said it would eventually seek government support. 

