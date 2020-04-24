You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel calls for cooperation against virus

Merkel calls for cooperation against virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press conference following the European Council video conference in Berlin Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4ht4

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Merkel calls for cooperation against virus

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Thursday for international cooperation on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, saying that the pandemic transcends borders and can only be countered jointly.

Speaking to parliament in a session where lawmakers sat at a careful distance from one another in line with the country’s social-distancing regulations, Merkel said German scientists were busily researching the virus at home, but that “international cooperation against the virus is extremely important.”

“Science is never national, science serves mankind,” she said. “Thus it goes without saying that when medication or a vaccine is found, tested, released and is ready for use, it must be available all around the world and affordable for the whole world.”

US President Donald Trump has announced he is halting funding for the World Health Organization to review how it has handled the outbreak, but Merkel lauded the agency’s work in the fight against the coronavirus.

“For the German government, I emphasize the WHO is an indispensable partner and we support them in their mandate,” she said.

Asked later Thursday whether she believed there was sufficient willingness among countries to cooperate in tackling the pandemic, Merkel told reporters that recent conversations with other world leaders — including the G-7 currently chaired by the US — had given her the impression that “we know this is an illness which has reached all of us. It’s a pandemic that nobody can avoid.”

Germany this week began slowly easing restrictions after being on lockdown for weeks, allowing small shops to start opening while keeping social distancing in place. All states are also moving ahead with regulations requiring protective masks in public transport, shops or both.

In her speech to lawmakers, Merkel chastised some German states for moving too quickly to relax measures, however, saying they’re risking setting back what the country has achieved.

Germany has reported more than 150,000 infections but a relatively low death toll of about 5,000, while more than 100,000 people have recovered, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Merkel cautioned that, while the rate of new infections has been slowing, “we’re still walking on thin ice, one could also say the thinnest ice.”

“We’re not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning. We will be living with this virus for a long time.”

Merkel told parliament that in her time as chancellor the decision to “restrict personal freedoms” in the fight against the virus was one of hardest she has made, and urged people to proceed carefully now as steps were being taken to reduce restrictions so as not to give up hard-won gains.

“Let us not squander what we have achieved and risk a setback. It would be a shame if premature hope ultimately punishes us all. Let us all stay on the path in the next phase of the pandemic: smart and careful. It’s a long journey; we can’t run out of stamina and air too soon.”

Still, she said she understood the urge for people to end their isolation, especially among the elderly and disabled population where loneliness can already
be a problem.

“In the times of a pandemic, it can be much lonelier without visitors. It is cruel when nobody can be there as strength fades and life comes to an end, aside from the nurses who are doing their very best,” she said.

“Let us never forget these people and the temporary isolation they have to live in. These 80- and 90-year-olds built our country; they are the foundation of the prosperity in which we now live. They are Germany, just like their children and grandchildren, and we also fight the fight against this virus for them.”

Topics: Coronavirus Germany Angela Merkel

Related

World
First virus test negative for quarantined Merkel
World
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine, 1 billion in lockdown due to coronavirus

India suspends use of ‘faulty’ COVID-19 test kits from China

Updated 23 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India suspends use of ‘faulty’ COVID-19 test kits from China

  • India received 1 million COVID-19 kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of virus was taking place
  • Reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised
Updated 23 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

PATNA: India has suspended the use of Chinese-supplied rapid testing kits for detecting the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after several states complained results were inaccurate.

The move marks a major setback for Indian government efforts to expand the country’s screening capacity for the killer virus, as the number of recorded cases on Wednesday swept past the 20,000 mark.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nation’s top biomedical research agency, said it was carrying out an investigation into the reports about faulty kits.

“The kits would be tested and validated by ICMR teams and an advisory on their use issued in the next two days. If they were found to be not up to the mark, replacements would be sought from the manufacturers,” ICMR chief Dr. R. R. Gangakhedkar said.

In recent weeks, India has received about 1 million COVID-19 test kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of the virus was taking place. But reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised.

“This has seriously hampered our efforts to get fast test results for starting treatment and containing the spread of the virus,” said Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of the northern state of Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in India rose to 20,471, with 652 deaths. A spike in the numbers has been observed for the past three days, with nearly 1,000 new infections reported a day.

“The confusion regarding the kits is the result of lack of planning by the Indian government and failure to mobilize internal resources for producing testing kits on a mass scale,” renowned virologist Dr. T. Jacob John, from the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, told Arab News.

“India did not prepare itself to face the impending crisis despite being aware of what is happening all around. India should have utilized its ‘Make in India’ slogan and asked its own biotech companies to produce testing kits. There was no need to import.

“We will not know the full extent of the spread of COVID-19 unless we become more proactive in testing, instead of being reactive. More testing is the key,” he said.

India currently relies on the real time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) method for detecting the virus. While the technique can deliver a reliable diagnosis, the whole process — from collecting nasal swab samples to testing — can take between 24 and 36 hours.

However, rapid tests deliver results within 15 minutes and work on blood samples instead of nasal swabs. They are also much cheaper.

Under India’s national health insurance scheme, only 500 million out of the country’s 1.4 billion population are eligible to undergo lab testing for free, with others having to pay 4,500 rupees ($59).

The test fee was fixed by the Supreme Court on April 13 in order to prevent private laboratories from charging exorbitant sums, but the move has been widely criticized by health experts.

Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, from the New Delhi-based NGO Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, said: “The government cannot think of cost and pricing at this stage and it should open the private labs for free testing for the general good. The government should compensate the private labs.”

Malini Aisola, of the New Delhi-based All India Drug Action Network, said: “This is a public health emergency and the government needs to have the ownership of the testing.”

Topics: India China Coronavirus

Related

World
India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability
World
India reports biggest one-day coronavirus spike as lockdown eased

Latest updates

Merkel calls for cooperation against virus
DFL chief: Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters
Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines
Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen
SABIC investors reap SR6.6bn dividend windfall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.