  • LIVE: More countries reveal plans to ease lockdown measures as global coronavirus cases reach 2.7 million

Dubai has announced on Thursday lifting the 24-hour curfew. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More countries have announced plans of easing lockdown measures to revive their economies, as the number of coronavirus cases globally topped 2.7 million on Friday.
Dubai has announced on Thursday lifting the 24-hour curfew, but has warned residents of violating precautionary measures when going out of their homes. Abu Dhabi has also adjusted curfew hours in the emirate from 10p.m. to 6a.m.

Friday April 24, 2020 (All times in GMT)

11:02 – Authorities closed all entrances to a Palestinian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon on Friday after four more people tested positive for the coronavirus, heightening concerns the virus could further spread among its overcrowded population. READ THE STORY

10:35 – Qatar confirmed 761 new cases and 59 recoveries.

10:23 –Morocco’s number of coronavirus patients has reached 3,692 after the country has confirmed 124 new cases.

10:11Spain has reported 367 new coronavirus deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 22,524. The country’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached about 220,000.

10:01 – The US death toll from the novel coronavirus is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally. READ THE STORY

10:00 – Iran has confirmed 93 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 5,574. The country’s total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 88,194, a health official said.

09:53 – The French European Affairs Minister has said that no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of coronavirus crisis but the UK will suffer the most.




EU Council staff members remove the United Kingdom’s flag from the European Council building in Brussels on Brexit Day on January 31, 2020. (AFP)

09:26 – Kuwait has confirmed 115 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing total to 613.

09:01Indonesia’s healthy ministry has said the number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 689.

08:36Malaysia confirmed 88 new cases, bringing the total to 5,691 with one new death.

08:22 – Oman’s health ministry has reported one coronavirus death and 74 new cases, raising country’s caseload to 1,790

08:18 – The UAE’s health ministry extended the grace period for service renewal to three months, and waived fines and penalties for delays in applications.

07:45 – Parts of India have recorded dramatic falls in mortality rates after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, suggesting there has not been an undetected surge in virus-related deaths. READ THE STORY

07:42 – Britain will keep lockdown measures in place until it is safe to ease restrictions despite the economic costs of the rules, health minister Matt Hancock told BBC Radio

07:33 Russia reported 5,849 new cases in past 24 hours.

06:24 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte angrily threatened to declare martial law after accusing communist rebels of killing two soldiers who were escorting food and cash deliveries during a coronavirus quarantine.

06:05 Jordan said it was thinking of reopening some government offices, as the country continues to ease lockdown measures prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

05:13 Bahraini authorities have confirmed receiving a shipment of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus.

04:37 Thailand has reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, with no new death.

WATCH: Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pays tribute to Britain’s Muslim coronavirus frontliners ‘for keeping us going at this vital time’ during Ramadan:

04:29Germany has reported 2,337 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 150,381, with 5,321 fatalities.

03:39 – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was illegal for non-health officials to access data from COVID-19 tracing application.

Read the Abu Dhabi government’s announcement on the National Sterilisation Programme:

01:44 – The Saudi G20 presidency has called for increased contributions to meet the $8-billion target for global pandemic response, treatment, and the development of vaccine. It said $1.9 billion has been raised so far for the fund.
01:40 – New Zealand’s finance minister said “there will be a time when economy needs more stimulus, but no decision yet on how that would be done.”

 

Lebanon tightens security around refugee camp over virus

Lebanon tightens security around refugee camp over virus

  • Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents
  • Camp residents hunkered down at home after being asked to stay indoors
BAALBEK, Lebanon: Authorities closed all entrances to a Palestinian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon on Friday after four more people tested positive for the coronavirus, heightening concerns the virus could further spread among its overcrowded population.
The four infected with the virus are relatives of a woman who tested positive earlier this week and are isolating inside their home, according to a statement from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. It said they were so far not in need of hospitalization
The Palestinian woman who was taken to a hospital in Beirut this week became the first refugee living in a camp in Lebanon to contract the virus, a finding that triggered a spate of testing in the camp. The five confirmed cases are residents of the Wavel camp in the city of Baalbek, known locally as the Jalil, or Galilee camp.
Lebanon, a tiny country of 5 million people, is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents. It is also host to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, most of them living in squalid camps with no access to public services, with limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.
On Friday, Palestinian fighters in charge of the camp security wore face masks as they patrolled the narrow streets and alleyways of the camp with an estimated population of up to 3,000. Posters of the late Palestinian President Yassir Arafat were plastered on the camp walls.
Camp residents hunkered down at home after being asked to stay indoors, while paramedics in protective suits sprayed down the few vehicles that were permitted to enter with disinfectant and took people’s temperatures.
Lack of testing has stoked fears among millions of displaced people around the world packed into refugee camps and informal settlements.
Most people who become infected experience mild to moderate symptoms. But the virus can cause severe illness and lead to death, particularly among older people and those with underlying health problems. It is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters that Lebanese authorities were working together with the UN and other agencies “to avoid an outbreak in the coming days.”

