UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

Above, shoppers walk at a nearly empty Electric Avenue in Brixton, south London on April 23, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1 percent in March from February
LONDON: British retail sales fell by the most on record in March, official figures showed on Friday, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month.
Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1 percent in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
It was the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996.
A longer-running series which excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7 percent on the month.
Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8 percent, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record.
Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4 percent in March from February as many people stocked up on essentials for the government’s stay-at-home order.
But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8 percent, the ONS said.

Apple said on Thursday it has found “no evidence” a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does “not pose an immediate risk to our users.”
San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.
Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ chief executive, said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.
Avraham said he found evidence that an attacker was taking advantage of the vulnerability as far back as January 2018, but that he could not determine who the hackers were.
Reuters was unable to independently verify his claim.
Apple on Wednesday acknowledged the vulnerability existed in its software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and said the company had developed a fix that will be introduced in a forthcoming update to millions of devices it has sold globally.
On Thursday, Apple disputed Avraham’s evidence that the hack had been used against users.
“We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users,” Apple said in a statement. “The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers.”
In response to Apple’s statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against “a few organizations” and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update to the public.

