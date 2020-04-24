You are here

Arab coalition extends Yemen ceasefire by a month

Arab coalition forces have been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government. (AFP)
Arab coalition extends Yemen ceasefire by a month

  • Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki earlier announced a two-week ceasefire
DUBAI: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government on Friday said it was extending its unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The Arab coalition renews its reaffirmation that the opportunity remains ripe for all efforts to reach a comprehensive and an everlasting ceasefire in Yemen, and agree on serious and concrete measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Maliki earlier announced a two-week ceasefire against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, which expired on Thursday without leading to a permanent truce.

