No public gatherings during Ramadan in India

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women across India observed a day-long fast to protest against hate and hunger in society, as the country’s Muslims prepared for Ramadan in lockdown.

There has been a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric in India after officials alleged that a gathering of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary group, might have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in early March.

“The fast was meant to send a message to political leaders and the media to stop fueling Islamophobia in the name of fighting the coronavirus disease and respect the shared history and humanity of Hindu and Muslims in India,” the All-India Progressive Women Association said in a statement on Thursday.

Muslim organizations across India have decided not to congregate at mosques during the holy month, following a government order. They are avoiding religious places and are performing rituals like iftar and Taraweeh prayers at home, maintaining social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“A unanimous decision has been taken that only the chief cleric will offer prayers in the mosque and the people will offer prayers at home,” Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, one of the leading organizations of Islamic scholars in India, told Arab News. “This has been done keeping in mind the rules of the lockdown. Ramadan is coming at a time when the Muslim community is passing through a painful phase in India and there is a strong sense of alienation in the community in India. I hope Ramadan passes off without any incident.”

He appealed to the government, media and people to stand united and face the challenges of coronavirus together. “This is a pious month and we should hope for peace and brotherhood,” he added. “We can discuss other contentious issues when the time comes.”