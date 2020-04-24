You are here

No public gatherings during Ramadan in India

A Muslim boy in a cycle rickshaw on the eve of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Sanjay Kumar

  Muslim organizations across India have decided not to congregate at mosques during the holy month
  Surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric after officials alleged that a gathering of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary group, might have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women across India observed a day-long fast to protest against hate and hunger in society, as the country’s Muslims prepared for Ramadan in lockdown.

There has been a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric in India after officials alleged that a gathering of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary group, might have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in early March.

“The fast was meant to send a message to political leaders and the media to stop fueling Islamophobia in the name of fighting the coronavirus disease and respect the shared history and humanity of Hindu and Muslims in India,” the All-India Progressive Women Association said in a statement on Thursday.

Muslim organizations across India have decided not to congregate at mosques during the holy month, following a government order. They are avoiding religious places and are performing rituals like iftar and Taraweeh prayers at home, maintaining social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus. 

“A unanimous decision has been taken that only the chief cleric will offer prayers in the mosque and the people will offer prayers at home,” Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, one of the leading organizations of Islamic scholars in India, told Arab News. “This has been done keeping in mind the rules of the lockdown. Ramadan is coming at a time when the Muslim community is passing through a painful phase in India and there is a strong sense of alienation in the community in India. I hope Ramadan passes off without any incident.”

He appealed to the government, media and people to stand united and face the challenges of coronavirus together. “This is a pious month and we should hope for peace and brotherhood,” he added. “We can discuss other contentious issues when the time comes.”

  A 2015 UN resolution "called upon" Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons
  "Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," a British Foreign Office spokesman said
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Friday Iran’s launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology this week was “of significant concern” and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Wednesday for Iran to be held accountable for the launch, and said he believed it defied the Security Council resolution.
A 2015 UN resolution “called upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers to limit its nuclear program.
“Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” a British Foreign Office spokesman said.
“The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this.”
Tehran denies US assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.
In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated Iran’s position that its missiles are not “designed” to carry nuclear arms, as required by UN Security Council resolution 2231.
“US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017... Neither (Europe or the United States) can lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231,” Zarif said in the tweet. “Iran neither has nukes nor missiles ‘DESIGNED to be capable of carrying such horrific arms.”
Amirali Hajjizadeh, the head of the aerospace division of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was quoted as saying the force planned to launch a new satellite soon.
“The commander (Hajjizadeh) noted that the (Revolutionary Guards) is trying to launch the next satellite into space in the not-too-distant future, saying it will be placed into a higher orbit and have greater efficiency,” the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
A senior US administration official said on Thursday that a declassified assessment of this week’s launch determined that it was overseen by Hajjizadeh at a site in eastern Iran.
The official, ho spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hajjizadeh has also been behind other missile launches. Hajjizadeh has not responded to the official’s remarks.

