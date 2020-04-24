You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments

Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments

The Saudi Monetary Authority directed banks to postpone the payment of 3-month installments for all financing products without any fees on Friday. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzbmk

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority directed banks to postpone the payment of 3-month installments for all financing products without any fees due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it announced on its website on Friday.

The directives, which start from the beginning of the month, target Saudi workers who are covered according to the system of unemployment, the authority said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi’s small businesses get boost from new SAMA licensing rules
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia cabinet approves MOU between SAMA and Dubai Financial Services Authority

UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

Updated 24 April 2020
Reuters

UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

  • Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1 percent in March from February
Updated 24 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British retail sales fell by the most on record in March, official figures showed on Friday, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month.
Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1 percent in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
It was the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996.
A longer-running series which excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7 percent on the month.
Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8 percent, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record.
Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4 percent in March from February as many people stocked up on essentials for the government’s stay-at-home order.
But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8 percent, the ONS said.

Topics: economy retail Coronavirus UK Britain

Related

Business & Economy
Worst UK slump in ‘centuries’ looms as lockdown slams business
Special
World
UK’s largest Ramadan event goes online amid coronavirus curbs 

Latest updates

Rouhani: Tehran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in Gulf
Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments
Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch
No public gatherings during Ramadan in India
Britain: Iran’s ballistic missile launch “of significant concern”

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.