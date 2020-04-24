You are here

  • Home
  • Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjjzm

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

  • Trump thanked Congress for “answering my call” to provide the critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory”
  • Trump said most of the funding in the bill would flow to small business through the Paycheck Protection Program
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.
The bill is the latest effort by the federal government to help keep afloat businesses that have had to close or dramatically alter their operations as states try to slow the spread of the virus. Over the past five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 US workers.
Trump thanked Congress for “answering my call” to provide the critical assistance and said it was “a tremendous victory.” But easy passage of this aid installment belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation to address the crisis.
Trump said most of the funding in the bill would flow to small business through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides money to small businesses to keep workers on their payroll.
“Great for small businesses, great for the workers,” Trump said.
The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27. They followed stricter social distancing rules while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.
Lawmakers’ face masks and bandannas added a somber tone to their effort to aid a nation staggered by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.
“Millions of people out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all.”
Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration’s $250 billion request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. This program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
The legislation contains $100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with $60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders. There’s also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.
Passage of more coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead. Supporters are already warning that the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program will exhaust the new $250 billion almost immediately. Launched just weeks ago, the program quickly reached its lending limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.
Pelosi and allies said the next measure will distribute more relief to individuals, extend more generous jobless benefits into the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help those who are laid off afford health insurance through COBRA.
Democrats tried to win another round of funding for state and local governments in Thursday’s bill but were rebuffed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who says he’s going to try pump the brakes on runaway deficit spending. McConnell says he doesn’t want to bail out Democratic-governed states for fiscal problems that predated the pandemic, but there’s plenty of demand for state fiscal relief among Republicans, too.
After the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, McConnell said Republicans would entertain no more coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington in May. He promised rank-and-file Republicans greater say in the future legislation, rather than leaving it in the hands of bipartisan leaders.
Pelosi attacked McConnell for at first opposing adding any money to his original $250 billion package and saying cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move that they currently cannot do and that would threaten a broad range of state services. McConnell’s comments provoked an outcry — including from GOP governors — and he later tempered his remarks.
The four coronavirus relief bills approved so far by Congress would deliver at least $2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The deficit is virtually certain to breach $3 trillion this year.

Topics: Donald Trump United States Coronavirus

Related

World
Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Italy begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing in Lombardy

Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing in Lombardy

  • Human testing of a coronavirus vaccine will start in Italy this summer
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: With the number of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases detected in Italy — Europe’s most-affected country — steadily decreasing, mass antibody testing has begun in Lombardy, the northern region hit hardest by the pandemic. Health authorities believe that the tests will offer insights into COVID-19 immunity and guidance for the government, which is expected to begin easing the national lockdown from May 4.

Human testing of a coronavirus vaccine will start in Italy this summer, a consortium of ReiThera, based in Pomezia south of Rome, Munich-based Leukocare, and Univercells of Brussels announced on Thursday. “Currently ReiThera is carrying out preparatory activities to start clinical testing in Italy during the summer of 2020,” the consortium said. “Large-scale production will be started immediately afterwards.”

Regional Commissioner Giulio Gallera announced that 20,000 antibody tests will be carried out daily in Lombardy. The first tests will be performed in the worst-hit provinces on health workers, those under quarantine showing coronavirus symptoms and those they have been in contact with, and those with mild symptoms. Authorities hope to roll out the tests to the wider region after April 29.

“We are betting that the science about herd immunity derived from the blood tests will help the prosperous industrial region return to work faster and safer,” Gallera said in a press conference.

There have been nearly 13,000 COVID-19-related deaths in densely populated Lombardy — the richest region of Italy. That is more than 50 percent of the country’s total deaths from the virus. The government has had to allow governors in Lombardy and Veneto to ignore current cemetery limits.

Although Germany has already started nationwide antibody testing and countries including Finland and Britain have announced plans to roll it out, many questions remain about how reliable data derived from the tests will be. Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy’s National Health Council, explained that antibody tests will help authorities determine the spread of COVID-19 and provide “very relevant information on herd immunity,” which will help develop strategies to help restart the country, such as who will be allowed to return to work.  

The test kits, made by Italian biotech firm DiaSorin, detect the presence of antibodies in the blood indicating that the person has been exposed to the virus, pointing to some level of immunity. They differ from the more-common swab tests, which test molecules from nasal secretions to determine whether a person currently has the virus. Swab testing in Lombardy has so far revealed that 24 percent of those tested have the virus.

There is little information currently available about immunity to COVID-19, and some virologists have said that hopes about its efficacy may be misplaced. Experts believe at least 60 to 70 percent of a population must be immune to a virus in order to gradually wipe it out, but recent studies — including one conducted in March and April by France’s Institut Pasteur — have revealed that herd immunity is harder to attain than was previously believed.

“There’s no guarantee that these antibodies are able to protect from a new infection. We can only hope so for the moment. We’ll know in the future,” Professor Massimo Galli, director of infectious diseases at Hospital Sacco in Milan (the capital of Lombardy), told Arab News.

Locatelli believes antibody tests should be accompanied by swab testing. But the local authorities in Lombardy are confident that tests will speed up the process of reopening the region, and Italy in general.

“The tests offer some certainty today and could give us more tomorrow,” Giorgio Gori, mayor of the town of Bergamo, one of the major centers of the outbreak, told SkyTG24 television.

Topics: Italy COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

World
South Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s active mass testing contains virus spread

Latest updates

Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
Italy begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing in Lombardy
Rouhani: Tehran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in Gulf
Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments
Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.