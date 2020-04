Armenia commemorates genocide anniversary under quarantine

Mozambique admits presence of Daesh fighters for first time

MAPUTO: Mozambique has admitted for the first time the presence of Daesh militants in the country amid escalating attacks in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado northern province, according to a statement seen Friday.

The public acknowledgement came just days after police reported a “massacre” of 52 villagers who had refused to be recruited into the ranks of the shadowy group that has terrorized the region’s villages and towns for more than two years.

The National Council for Defense and Security, the state body that advises President Filipe Nyusi on security matters, blamed the attacks to Daesh.

The council analyzed the situation of the attacks in the province of Cabo Delgado and concluded that they were committed by Daesh, a terrorist organization.

It “reveals that we are dealing with external aggression,” it said in an emailed statement.

Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), affiliated with the Daesh group, has claimed some of the attacks in the region since last June posting images of slain soldiers and seized weapons.

In recent weeks the fighters have unmasked themselves, openly declaring their campaign to establish an extremist caliphate in the gas-rich region.

They have been scaling up their attacks, seizing government buildings, blocking roads and temporarily hoisting their black-and-white extremist flag over towns and villages across the province.

But police have refused to comment on the attacks and on rare occasions would do so, attributing the attacks to “criminals or illegal miners.”

Police spokesman Orlando Mudumane this week revealed that the militants had beheaded and shot the 52 murdered villagers on April 7 after they refused to be recruited.

The attacks in Cabo Delgado started in 2017 in the small town of Mocimboa da Praia and have now spread to seven districts, or about a third of the province’s territory, according to police chief Bernardino Rafael.

More 900 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The unrest has forced more than 200,000 locals to flee and raised concern among energy giants operating in the gas-rich region.

Locally the group members are known as Al-Shabab, although they have no known links to the ruthless extremist group of that name operating in Somalia.