You are here

  • Home
  • Armenia commemorates genocide anniversary under quarantine

Armenia commemorates genocide anniversary under quarantine

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and wife Anna Hakobyan attend a ceremony commemorating the 105th anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan on April 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cc5dc

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Armenia commemorates genocide anniversary under quarantine

  • Yerevan, which describes the 1915 killings of Armenians in what is now Turkey as genocide, has traditionally held annual torchlight processions to a hilltop memorial
  • That description and commemorations around the world have enraged Turkey, which denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide, and disputes the figures
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

YEREVAN: Armenians have used text messages and mobile phone flashlights to mark the 105th anniversary of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire, dropping their usual march because of coronavirus restrictions.
Yerevan, which describes the 1915 killings of Armenians in what is now Turkey as genocide, has traditionally held annual torchlight processions to a hilltop memorial.
That description and commemorations around the world have enraged Turkey, which denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide, and disputes the figures.
Armenia’s government said it was calling on citizens not to go out on Friday, but instead to send text messages to be projected onto the pillars of the memorial.
On Thursday night, in the build-up to the anniversary, it asked people to turn off lights in their houses and light a candle or shine their mobile phone flashlights toward the memorial.
Streets and public squares also went dark as church bells rang out.
“This year millions of people from around the world will have the opportunity to attend the April 24 march that will take place in a virtual space,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a national address on Friday.

Topics: Armenia Turkey Armenian Genocide

Related

Special graphic
World
Armenian genocide vote: A stinging blow to Turkish denialism
World
Placating Turkey, Trump admin says doesn’t recognize Armenian genocide

Mozambique admits presence of Daesh fighters for first time

Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Mozambique admits presence of Daesh fighters for first time

  • The council analyzed the situation of the attacks in the province of Cabo Delgado and concluded that they were committed by Daesh
  • In recent weeks the fighters have unmasked themselves, openly declaring their campaign to establish an extremist caliphate in the gas-rich region
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
AFP

MAPUTO: Mozambique has admitted for the first time the presence of Daesh militants in the country amid escalating attacks in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado northern province, according to a statement seen Friday.
The public acknowledgement came just days after police reported a “massacre” of 52 villagers who had refused to be recruited into the ranks of the shadowy group that has terrorized the region’s villages and towns for more than two years.
The National Council for Defense and Security, the state body that advises President Filipe Nyusi on security matters, blamed the attacks to Daesh.
The council analyzed the situation of the attacks in the province of Cabo Delgado and concluded that they were committed by Daesh, a terrorist organization.
It “reveals that we are dealing with external aggression,” it said in an emailed statement.
Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), affiliated with the Daesh group, has claimed some of the attacks in the region since last June posting images of slain soldiers and seized weapons.
In recent weeks the fighters have unmasked themselves, openly declaring their campaign to establish an extremist caliphate in the gas-rich region.
They have been scaling up their attacks, seizing government buildings, blocking roads and temporarily hoisting their black-and-white extremist flag over towns and villages across the province.
But police have refused to comment on the attacks and on rare occasions would do so, attributing the attacks to “criminals or illegal miners.”
Police spokesman Orlando Mudumane this week revealed that the militants had beheaded and shot the 52 murdered villagers on April 7 after they refused to be recruited.
The attacks in Cabo Delgado started in 2017 in the small town of Mocimboa da Praia and have now spread to seven districts, or about a third of the province’s territory, according to police chief Bernardino Rafael.
More 900 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).
The unrest has forced more than 200,000 locals to flee and raised concern among energy giants operating in the gas-rich region.
Locally the group members are known as Al-Shabab, although they have no known links to the ruthless extremist group of that name operating in Somalia.

Topics: Mozambique Daesh Islamic State Central Africa Province

Related

World
Fifty-two villagers killed by extremists in northern Mozambique
World
Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

Latest updates

Armenia commemorates genocide anniversary under quarantine
Mozambique admits presence of Daesh fighters for first time
Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
Italy begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing in Lombardy
Rouhani urges Iran military to remain vigilant against ‘provocations’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.