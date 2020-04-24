You are here

Lebanon PM says bank deposits plunge $5.7 bln

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
Updated 24 April 2020
AFP

  • Lebanon is grappling with a severe lack of liquidity and its worst economic crisis in decades, compounded since mid-March by a lockdown to stem the novel coronavirus
  • Banks have gradually restricted dollar withdrawals until halting them altogether last month, and transfers abroad have been banned
AFP

BEIRUT: Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Friday that Lebanese bank deposits have plunged $5.7 billion in the first two months of the year despite curbs on withdrawals and a ban on transfers abroad.
Lebanon is grappling with a severe lack of liquidity and its worst economic crisis in decades, compounded since mid-March by a lockdown to stem the novel coronavirus.
Banks have gradually restricted dollar withdrawals until halting them altogether last month, and transfers abroad have been banned.
But reports have circulated of persistent capital flight, the latest announced by Diab during a televised speech on Friday.
“Figures reveal the exit of $5.7 billion worth of deposits from Lebanese banks in January and February this year” alone, the premier said.
A source close to the government said the large part of the $5.7 billion had likely been transferred abroad.
“Some portion of that was withdrawn and likely kept in households within Lebanon,” the source said.
But “given that over the counter withdrawals were limited to relatively small amounts during that time period, one can logically conclude that a big portion of the $5.7 billion left the country,” the source said.
According to official estimates, $2.3 billion were transferred abroad last year after the start of mass protests on October 17 against a political class demonstrators accused of being corrupt and inept.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar since 1997, but in recent months it has lost more than half its value on the parallel exchange market.
Diab criticized the central bank and called on its governor Riad Salameh to “come forward to announce the honest truth to Lebanese.”
He urged the governor, who has held the post since 1993, to explain his plans and when the exchange rate would stop rising.
Central bank losses from the start of the year to mid-April have reached $7 billion, including $3 billion in the past four weeks alone, Diab said.
The premier said a “neutral international company” had been tasked to audit the central bank’s books, without giving a name.
Salameh’s supporters credit him for stabilising the Lebanese pound for more than two decades, in the wake of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.
But his detractors accuse him of having contributed to Lebanon’s endless borrowing and ballooning sovereign debt, leading to the country’s first ever default in March.
In recent months, the Lebanese pound has plummeted in value from around 1,500 pounds against the US dollar to almost 3,800 on the parallel market.
Economist Jad Chaaban said factors such as Lebanon’s sizeable informal economy and the coronavirus lockdown that has impeded the influx of dollars in cash have contributed to the crash of the pound.
He also faulted a banking control commission over its monitoring of the exchange rate.
Lebanon is one of the most indebted countries in the world, with a debt equivalent to 170 percent of its gross development product.

BEIRUT: The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58 percent weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis.

The new rate is seen as part of wider moves by the central bank away from a peg in place since 1997, bankers say. Though the official pegged rate of 1,507.5 pounds is still in place, it amounts to an effective devaluation of the pound.
The new rate applies to money sent through wire transfer offices, which are used by many Lebanese abroad to send money to family at home.
The Lebanese pound has slumped on a parallel market since October, when the country’s long-brewing economic troubles came to a head, prompting a financial and banking crisis considered the biggest risk to stability since the 1975-90 civil war.
The authorities are still applying the official pegged rate for essential imports — fuel, wheat and medicine — in an effort to slow spiralling inflation in the import-dependent economy.
“Prices may change every day and will be set the day before,” the central bank source said, adding that the rate reflected the price dollars were fetching at foreign exchange offices. “In the event that there are major fluctuations during the day, the price may be set again during the same day.”
A senior banker said central bank governor Riad Salameh was effectively devaluing the currency without announcing it.
With dollars in short supply, the central bank earlier this month said the money-transfer services must issue cash in the local currency at a “market rate.” This week, the central bank said

FASTFACT

With dollars in short supply, the central bank earlier this month said the money-transfer services must issue cash in the local currency at a “market rate.”

depositors with dollar accounts in Lebanon would be paid cash in pounds, also at a “market rate,” within withdrawal limits.
Banking sources said they expected the rate applied to such withdrawals to be close to the rate set by the central bank for wire transfer firms. Banks, exchange dealers and the central bank will meet on Monday to make a decision.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the government on Thursday to use its legal powers to halt the pound’s “dramatic collapse” before it is “too late.”
Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Al-Joumhuria newspaper on Friday the fall could not be attributed to economic, financial or monetary reasons and said it was down to “strong speculation and manipulation in the market.”
“This increased the fear of citizens and their concern, which brought about an increase in demand for the dollar.”
Foreign currency dealers will strike until Monday “to warn about the continued deterioration of the exchange rate,” their syndicate announced late on Thursday.

