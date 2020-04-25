You are here

  • Home
  • Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w539d

Updated 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

  • Quarantine in lower-risk regions will be modified, allowing partial resumption of commercial activity, transportation and construction works from May 1. If there is no deterioration, normalization will start on May 16
Updated 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday urged citizens to “be patient” as he announced an extension to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in the country’s capital region until May 15.
The Luzon island-wide enhanced community quarantine measure, one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus, was imposed in March with a view to it being lifted on April 30.
But in a recorded public address, Duterte said: “We are just waiting for the right time. Just be patient, please. We are trying to limit the contamination. We are all at risk. But do not increase the odds or the chances of getting it (COVID-19).”
Following a series of meetings with medical experts and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), the president moved to extend the quarantine period in the Metro Manila region, where the outbreak has been at its worst, along with other high-risk areas in Luzon and parts of Visayas and Mindanao, including the city of Davao. The latest measures will be re-evaluated by Filipino authorities on May 16.
Quarantine in lower-risk regions will be modified, allowing partial resumption of commercial activity, transportation and construction works from May 1. If there is no deterioration, normalization will start on May 16.
In a press briefing at the presidential palace, National Task Force COVID chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said Metro Manila had “more or less” 12,000 suspected COVID-19 cases out of a population of more than 12.8 million. Through aggressive testing, he added, the government aimed to bring the number down to zero.

HIGHLIGHT

We are just waiting for the right time. Just be patient, please, said President Rodrigo Duterte.

He pointed out that the enhanced community quarantine in the capital region could not be lifted due to the risk of a second wave of infections, and that the government’s extension was in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
Filipino Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the additional two weeks’ extension was to allow time for the country’s health care system to prepare medical facilities and reach a high testing capacity in readiness to deal with any rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Vergeire added that the public should be ready for a “new normal” where physical distancing and stricter hygiene measures would remain as the “virus will still be here.”
Meanwhile, Duterte repeated his threat to impose martial law if communist guerrillas active in the country’s north attacked government forces delivering aid to communities during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I am now warning everybody and putting the armed forces and police on notice. I might declare martial law and there will be no turning back,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines drafts in elite troops to enforce strict anti-virus measures
World
Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths

Nations back UN push for wide rollout of COVID-19 response

Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Nations back UN push for wide rollout of COVID-19 response

Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: World leaders rallied around the UN on Friday for an initiative to help the most vulnerable countries gain access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment tools for the coronavirus as soon as they emerge.

The show of unity for the UN and the World Health Organization to speed up development and deployment of tools against the pandemic comes as the Trump administration has criticized the WHO’s response to the outbreak, and vowed to cut generous US funding for it.

“This is a landmark collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for COVID-19,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hosting a parade of leaders by video conference.

“Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19," he said.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy was “grateful” to the WHO, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa praised Tedros’ “leadership” and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of Malaysia hailed the UN as among the “most powerful modalities” to meet challenges posed by the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people and led to the deaths of more than 193,000 as of April 24, 2020. 

A total of 1,172 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Friday — 25 percent Saudis and 75 percent expats — bringing the total number of cases to 15,102. There are now 12,926 active cases, 93 of which are critical.

A total of 124 new recovered cases took the total number of recoveries to 2,049.  Six new deaths — two Saudis,  four expats from Jeddah and Makkah — were reported, raising the death toll to 127. They were aged between 35 and 65 and had chronic diseases.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the effort to rid the world of COVID-19 “requires the most massive public health effort in history.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed to an 8 billion euro funding gap for the COVID-19 vaccine program, and urged countries and the private sector to help close that.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that “it’s only through coming together and collective solutions that we’ll be able to defeat this virus ... That’s why the UK is proud to support the WHO call to action.”

Even as the confirmed US death toll rose past 50,000, salons, spas and barbershops reopened in Georgia and Oklahoma with the green light from their Republican governors, who eased lockdown orders despite health experts’ warnings.

President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the pandemic — the latest federal effort to help keep businesses afloat.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Special
World
Ramadan unites Muslims worldwide amid coronavirus-enforced physical separation
World
As US coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 Georgia forges ahead with reopening

Latest updates

Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila
Desperate immigrants search for new jobs as US fallout deepens
Nations back UN push for wide rollout of COVID-19 response
Europe unites at UN against West Bank annexation
Arab coalition’s extension of Yemen cease-fire welcomed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.