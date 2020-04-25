You are here

What We Are Reading Today: How and Why Species Multiply

Authors: Peter R. Grant and B. Rosemary Grant

Charles Darwin’s experiences in the Galápagos Islands in 1835 helped to guide his thoughts toward a revolutionary theory:
That species were not fixed but diversified from their ancestors over many generations, and that the driving mechanism of evolutionary change was natural selection.
In this concise, book, Peter and Rosemary Grant explain what we have learned about the origin and evolution of new species through the study of the finches made famous by that great scientist: Darwin’s finches, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. Drawing upon their unique observations of finch evolution over a 34-year period, the Grants trace the evolutionary history of 14 different species from a shared ancestor 3 million years ago.
They show how repeated cycles of speciation involved adaptive change through natural selection on beak size and shape, and divergence in songs.
They explain other factors that drive finch evolution, including geographical isolation, which has kept the Galápagos relatively free of competitors and predators; climate change; and an increase in the number of islands over the last 3 million years.

