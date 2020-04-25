You are here

LIVE: Despite easing lockdown, Middle East remain on high alert amid growing coronavirus cases

Some cities in the Middle East have started easing lockdown measures amid the outbreak. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Ramadan ushered in relaxed curfew rules in several cities across the region including in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan
  • Global virus death toll has nearly reached 200,000
DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have remained on high alert amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite some cities easing lockdown measures to revive local economies.

The holy month of Ramadan ushered in relaxed curfew rules in several cities across the region including in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, but government were keen to keep strict health precautions to avoid a new wave of infections.

April 25, 2020 (All times in GMT)

08:56 – Lebanon's coronavirus deaths has reached 24, after it recorded two new fatalities, health ministry said. The country has also reported eight new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 696.

08:49 – Israel has confirmed 90 new coronavirus patients, raising total to 15,148.

08:48 – Indonesia has reported 720 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 8,607.
08:46 – Oman has reported 115 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,905.

08:46 – Tokyo has confirmed 103 new cases of coronavirus.
08:02 – The Philippines has reported 17 new cases of the virus.
07:31 – Germany has recorded 2,055 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of infections to 152,438.
The total number of deaths in Germany stood at 5,500, with 179 new fatalities recently confirmed.
07:15 – Singapore has reported 618 new cases of coronavirus.

05:36 – The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported

04:35 – Thailand has reported 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death.

  • The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people
  • The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281
DUBAI: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported.

The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people, the report said, adding the new testing unit is free of charge.

DCAS assured the MLU ambulance vehicles are equipped with auto-sterilization units, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples.

“The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” Talal Belhoul, the Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, said.

The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281. Eight new fatalities have been reported as well, taking death toll to 64.

The health ministry also said 123 new cases have recovered from virus in the country.

