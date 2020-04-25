LIVE: Despite easing lockdown, Middle East remain on high alert amid growing coronavirus cases

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have remained on high alert amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite some cities easing lockdown measures to revive local economies.

The holy month of Ramadan ushered in relaxed curfew rules in several cities across the region including in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, but government were keen to keep strict health precautions to avoid a new wave of infections.

April 25, 2020 (All times in GMT)

08:56 – Lebanon's coronavirus deaths has reached 24, after it recorded two new fatalities, health ministry said. The country has also reported eight new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 696.

08:49 – Israel has confirmed 90 new coronavirus patients, raising total to 15,148.

08:48 – Indonesia has reported 720 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 8,607.

08:46 – Oman has reported 115 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,905.

08:46 – Tokyo has confirmed 103 new cases of coronavirus.

08:02 – The Philippines has reported 17 new cases of the virus.

07:31 – Germany has recorded 2,055 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of infections to 152,438.

The total number of deaths in Germany stood at 5,500, with 179 new fatalities recently confirmed.

07:15 – Singapore has reported 618 new cases of coronavirus.

05:36 – The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported

04:35 – Thailand has reported 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death.