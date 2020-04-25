You are here

  • Home
  • German police bust cellar hairdressers

German police bust cellar hairdressers

Police officers wear face masks, pictured on the sidelines of a protest action of gastronomers wears a face mask in the colors of Bavaria and depicting former Bavarian King Ludwig II at the Odeonsplatz square in Munich, southern Germany, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptjkc

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

German police bust cellar hairdressers

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Finding the perfect fringe during these times of confinement may prove to be an expensive gamble after German police went underground to uncover two makeshift hairdressing salons on Saturday.
When the officers arrived at the salons, carefully installed in the cellars of two private houses, “people were having their hair done,” local police said in a statement.
Two people were waiting for a cut in Elsenfeld and another in a cellar in Momlingen, according to the German agency DPA, which claims that “the salons were professionally equipped.”
Police have opened investigations for non-compliance with lockdown measures which, in Bavaria, are among the strictest in Germany.
Under the rules set down at the end of March when confinement started, leaving home without “valid reason” is punishable by a fine of 150 euros.
Hair salons, closed like other businesses considered non-essential, however, will begin to reopen from May 4 in the country as part of a gradual deconfinement.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Germany hair salon

Related

Press Review
Voice of America: Pakistan hairdressers announce ban on trimming beards
Saudi Arabia
Unlicensed hairdressers face jail, deportation

Lebanese dance group lightens mood with Dabke video amid coronavirus lockdown

Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

Lebanese dance group lightens mood with Dabke video amid coronavirus lockdown

  • Dancer’s from the internationally renowned group are seen doing the native Levantine folk dance known as Dabke
  • Authorities registered 696 infected cases of coronavirus so far, with 24 deaths and 140 recoveries
Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre group released an upbeat dance video in hopes of spreading positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dancer’s from the internationally renowned group are seen doing the native Levantine folk dance known as Dabke on the streets of Beirut in the video.
“No matter the lockdown, no matter the virus, no matter the situation…keep dancing and carry on,” the group wrote on their Facebook page.

Lebanon went into lockdown last month in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Authorities registered 696 infected cases of coronavirus so far, with 24 deaths and 140 recoveries.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon slashes exchange rate at money transfer firms
Business & Economy
Lebanon PM says bank deposits plunge $5.7 bln

Latest updates

German police bust cellar hairdressers
Saudi border guards foil drug smuggling bids
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
Nigeria’s state governors seek compulsory face mask use in public

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.