Over 4,000 players taking part in Saudi charity tournament

Updated 13 sec ago
  There are more than 4,000 people taking part in various competitions throughout the tournament's seven-week run
RIYADH: The “Gamers without Borders by Saudi” tournament is underway, with $10 million earmarked for international charities to support their efforts in fighting coronavirus.
The event is being organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS).
It was launched on April 24 and runs until June 7, with the first stage lasting a week. Gamers from around the world compete in individual and team competitions to win prizes. Other stages will follow and feature games such as “FIFA 20,” “Fortnite” and “Clash Royale.”
There are more than 4,000 people taking part in various competitions throughout the tournament’s seven-week run.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, president of SAFEIS, said: “We are pleased to launch this event that shows the popularity of electronic sports in our country. With this tournament, we aim to unite the efforts of all players and e-sports enthusiasts to confront the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.”
SAFEIS CEO Turki Al-Fawzan was pleased that the number of participants had exceeded 4,000, saying that e-sports was a promising sector with continuous growth. 

New regulations for finance companies in Saudi Arabia

Updated 26 April 2020
  Article 4 of the Finance Companies Control Law states that no finance activities, as specified under this law, may be engaged in without obtaining a license in accordance with the provisions of this law and other applicable laws
JEDDAH: King Salman on Saturday issued a royal order instructing the Ministry of Justice to put in place controls to limit the practice of financial activity by unauthorized persons, according to the Finance Companies Control Law. This seeks to accurately track down the offenders, promptly putting them on trial and inflicting penalties on them.
The minister of justice and the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, said that the new regulations will help to reduce the exploitation of debtors’ default through illegal means that do not take into account the debtors’ credit status and their ability to repay the debt.
Furthermore, he pointed out that the royal order will guarantee the ministry’s online links to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) so that it can put in place the necessary mechanisms and arrangements, in partnership between the two bodies.

According to the second clause of Article 35 any person violating any of the provisions of the law shall be subject, depending on the gravity of the violation, to a fine not exceeding SR500,000 ($133,000) and imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or either penalty.

Article 4 of the Finance Companies Control Law states that no finance activities, as specified under this law, may be engaged in without obtaining a license in accordance with the provisions of this law and other applicable laws.
It also states that an unlicensed person may not, by any means, indicate, explicitly or implicitly, the engagement in finance activities as specified under this law.
According to the second clause of Article 35 any person violating any of the provisions of the law shall be subject, depending on the gravity of the violation, to a fine not exceeding SR500,000 ($133,000) and imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or either penalty.

