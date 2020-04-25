Over 4,000 players taking part in Saudi charity tournament

RIYADH: The “Gamers without Borders by Saudi” tournament is underway, with $10 million earmarked for international charities to support their efforts in fighting coronavirus.
The event is being organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS).
It was launched on April 24 and runs until June 7, with the first stage lasting a week. Gamers from around the world compete in individual and team competitions to win prizes. Other stages will follow and feature games such as “FIFA 20,” “Fortnite” and “Clash Royale.”
There are more than 4,000 people taking part in various competitions throughout the tournament’s seven-week run.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, president of SAFEIS, said: “We are pleased to launch this event that shows the popularity of electronic sports in our country. With this tournament, we aim to unite the efforts of all players and e-sports enthusiasts to confront the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.”
SAFEIS CEO Turki Al-Fawzan was pleased that the number of participants had exceeded 4,000, saying that e-sports was a promising sector with continuous growth.
