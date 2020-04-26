You are here

Man United’s Woodward: Transfer talk ignores virus ‘reality’

Ed Woodward
Man United’s Woodward: Transfer talk ignores virus ‘reality’

LONDON: Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward has said talk of mega-money football transfer moves “ignore the realities that face the sport” because of the coronavirus outbreak.

United have been linked with a £200 million ($247 million, €228 million) bid to lure England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur.

But Woodward’s comments suggest any such deal is unlikely in the current climate.

It is six weeks since the Premier League suspended all matches and, with no certainty as to when or if the season can resume, club finances are under strain at all levels.

United, one of world football’s commercial powerhouses, are better off than most, however, with Woodward telling a fans’ forum late on Friday the club were determined to play their part in aiding those affected by the virus.

“We have always believed that our commercial model gives us greater resilience than most clubs and we are grateful for the enduring support of our commercial partners in helping us achieve that,” he said.

“However, nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.”

Woodward added: “On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.”

Looking ahead, Woodward said he hoped “a season which still held so much promise for us in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup when it was suspended” could resume.

“And while it may be that games need to be played behind closed doors in the shorter term, we all recognize that football will not be fully back to normal until supporters are once again in attendance.”

United have not taken advantage of the British government’s coronavirus job reduction scheme, which sees taxpayers’ money used to contribute to a portion of employees’ wages, with Woodward stressing club staff were still being paid “in full.”

Nevertheless he warned even United could not escape the economic impact of the virus.

“Of course, everyone is grappling with the economic realities of the pandemic and we are no different, so the longer the crisis continues the greater the impact will be for every club, including ourselves.”

West Indies ‘flexible’ over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
West Indies ‘flexible’ over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers

LONDON:  Cricket West Indies have said they are “flexible” about rearranging their tour of England but will not risk their players’ health just to complete a three-Test series.

The fixtures were all due to take place in June but Friday saw the England and Wales Cricket Board extend the delay to the start of its season until July 1.

English officials remain hopeful they can reschedule all international fixtures in a program that also includes three more Tests against Pakistan and white-ball matches against Australia and Ireland, from July until September.

CWI Chief Executive Johnny Grave insisted while the West Indies were open to a change of dates, player safety remained the priority.

“Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other international boards on trying to find new dates,” said Grave in a statement from the governing body.

“Our respective medical teams are beginning to discuss how this (England) series could be played whilst guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and
support team.

“We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team,” Grave, himself an Englishman, added.

Even if the two boards find mutually acceptable dates, Britain’s lockdown restrictions would have to ease for the series to take place in England and even rules banning mass gatherings would likely still be in force, meaning matches would have to take place behind closed doors.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said Friday the board had received “multiple offers” from other countries to help them complete the domestic season.

His comments came after Surrey chairman Richard Thompson earlier said Abu Dhabi had offered to host matches for the ECB.

“We’ve had offers as far away as Australia and New Zealand,” said Harrison.

“Those offers are on the table.

“I haven’t had anything from Abu Dhabi, but that’s not to say the offer hasn’t been made.”

But Harrison, while still aiming for England to stage a full home 2020 international season, warned: “We’re probably getting to the point now where any further delays beyond where we’ve already started planning for will involve losing cricket rather than rescheduling again.”

