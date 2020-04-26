You are here

Premier League come up with concrete proposals to finish season

Sheffield United players celebrate after scoring a goal during a Premier League football match against Brighton in northern England recently. (AFP)
AFP

  • Football chiefs, along with other sports governing bodies, holding talks with British govt, report says
LONDON:  The English Premier League are eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8, behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reaching a climax on July 27, according to The Times.

The paper claims football chiefs, along with other sports governing bodies, have been holding talks with the British government about when they can resume and at only “approved grounds.”

The Premier League has 92 games remaining since it suspended the season on March 13 with Liverpool agonizingly close to their first ever EPL title.

The Times says Premier League bosses shared their idea “Project Restart” with the shareholders last week.

The matches would be played behind closed doors — a maximum of 400 people would be permitted to attend including media though only if they tested negative for the virus — and at selected stadia to limit stretching the limited resources of the medical services.

Extra changing facilities would be introduced to ensure social distancing measures were in place whilst players would be required to turn up for training individually and already in their kit.

They have also suggested August 22 as the date for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The main sticking point, though, remains the lack of tests available.

Should the season be unable to resume — the Dutch championship was abandoned without promotion or relegation on Friday — it would be a financial nightmare for the clubs.

Measures being taken to alleviate some of that has seen the EPL link up with DLA Piper — a law firm that has advised on TV rights deals for the league in the past — on an emergency loan fund, with a maximum of £10 million ($12.4 million) per club.

Some clubs have taken measures agreed with their players to ease the financial burden.

Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United and Watford have agreed deferrals with their first team squads while the majority of Arsenal’s players have agreed to a 12.5 percent wage reduction.

In another development, a source said Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year’s European Championship.

Topics: English Premiere League

LONDON: Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward has said talk of mega-money football transfer moves “ignore the realities that face the sport” because of the coronavirus outbreak.

United have been linked with a £200 million ($247 million, €228 million) bid to lure England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur.

But Woodward’s comments suggest any such deal is unlikely in the current climate.

It is six weeks since the Premier League suspended all matches and, with no certainty as to when or if the season can resume, club finances are under strain at all levels.

United, one of world football’s commercial powerhouses, are better off than most, however, with Woodward telling a fans’ forum late on Friday the club were determined to play their part in aiding those affected by the virus.

FASTFACT

It is six weeks since the Premier League suspended all matches and, with no certainty as to when or if the season can resume, club finances are under strain at all levels.

“We have always believed that our commercial model gives us greater resilience than most clubs and we are grateful for the enduring support of our commercial partners in helping us achieve that,” he said.

“However, nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.”

Woodward added: “On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.”

Looking ahead, Woodward said he hoped “a season which still held so much promise for us in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup when it was suspended” could resume.

“And while it may be that games need to be played behind closed doors in the shorter term, we all recognize that football will not be fully back to normal until supporters are once again in attendance.”

United have not taken advantage of the British government’s coronavirus job reduction scheme, which sees taxpayers’ money used to contribute to a portion of employees’ wages, with Woodward stressing club staff were still being paid “in full.”

Nevertheless he warned even United could not escape the economic impact of the virus.

“Of course, everyone is grappling with the economic realities of the pandemic and we are no different, so the longer the crisis continues the greater the impact will be for every club, including ourselves.”

Topics: Manchester United English Premiere League Tottenham Hotspur

