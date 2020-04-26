You are here

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.
Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.
Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

US accounts for 25% of world COVID-19 toll after recording 2,494 new deaths

Updated 26 April 2020
AFP

  • US overall death toll rises to 53,511 as the world total passed 200,000
  • Number of infections nears 1 million in the US as the world total approached 3 million
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.
The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Sunday).
The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.
The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths — 1,258 — in nearly three weeks.

The world total for number of people infected by the virus, and the death toll passed 200,000 late Thursday.

