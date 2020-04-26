French Prime Minister to present strategy on ending virus lockdown

You are here

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks with Managing Director of University Hospital of Strasbourg (HUS) Christophe Gautier, during a visit at the hospital in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 23, 2020, on the 38th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19. (File/AFP)
  • A dozen ministers will on Monday consult with representatives of local authorities to discuss various options
  • France has been under coronavirus restrictions since March 17
PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will on Tuesday present the national strategy for emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, his office told AFP.
His announcement at the National Assembly will be followed by a debate and a vote. An app for tracing contacts of confirmed cases is also due to be unveiled Tuesday.
Seventeen priorities have been identified for gradually bringing the country out of lockdown from May 11.
These include reopening schools, companies returning to work, getting public transport back to normal, the supply of masks and sanitiser, testing policy and support for the elderly.
A dozen ministers will on Monday consult with representatives of local authorities to discuss various options.
France has been under coronavirus restrictions since March 17 and the government faces a delicate balancing act to revive the economy without triggering a resurgence in the epidemic.
Only 39 percent of the French public have confidence in the government’s ability to deal effectively with the virus, seven points lower than last week, according to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche.
The pandemic has killed 22,614 people in France since the start of March, with 369 new deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, according to official figures released late Saturday, which saw a significant drop in hospital deaths.

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home
BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.
Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.
Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

