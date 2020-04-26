You are here

LIVE: Middle East countries welcome gradual end of virus lockdown, heightens efforts to avoid new infections wave

Middle East countries have remained on high alert to avoid a new wave of infections. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia has recently joined other Arab states including the UAE and Jordan that have eased restrictions on people’s movement
DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have been implementing plans for a gradual return to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into strict lockdown measures.

Saudi Arabia has recently joined other Arab states including the UAE and Jordan that have eased restrictions on people’s movement.

But these countries have remained on high alert to avoid a new wave of infections.

April 26, 2020 (All times in GMT)

04:35 – Thailand has reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, but no new deaths.

00:49 – Saudi Arabia has allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities during Ramadan.

The Kingdom has also partially lifted its curfew in all regions except in Macca.

00:40 – The US has recorded 2,494 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

00:25 – Mexico has confirmed its coronavirus toll has reached 13,842 with 1,305 fatalities.

Jordan allows expats to leave without paying fines amid coronavirus pandemic

Jordan allows expats to leave without paying fines amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The country’s labor minister, Nidal Bataineh, has called on migrant workers to apply through Hemayah.jo
  • Bataineh added fines and fees related to work permits will be waived
DUBAI: The Jordanian government has agreed to waive all labor-related fines and fees for expat workers wanting to return to their home countries, state-run Jordan News Agency has reported.

The country’s labor minister, Nidal Bataineh, has called on migrant workers to apply through Hemayah.jo, an online platform that coordinates their repatriation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The application deadline is May 4.

Bataineh added fines and fees related to work permits will be waived, even for illegal migrant workers in the country.

