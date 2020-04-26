You are here

  • Home
  • 17 police officers killed by coronavirus in Peru

17 police officers killed by coronavirus in Peru

Cemetery workers carry a coffin towards a tomb in Jardines del Buen Retiro cemetery in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 25, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
AFP

17 police officers killed by coronavirus in Peru

  • Authorities admitted earlier this week that at least 1,300 officers had been infected by COVID-19
  • Peru has recorded more than 25,000 infections and 700 deaths so far
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
AFP

LIMA: Seventeen police officers in Peru have died after contracting novel coronavirus while enforcing the nation’s pandemic lockdown, officials and state media said.
Authorities admitted earlier this week that at least 1,300 officers had been infected by COVID-19.
On Saturday new interior minister Gaston Rodriguez, who was sworn in a day earlier after the sudden resignation of his predecessor when the infections tally emerged, said: “We have 17 deceased police officers nationwide, 11 of them in Lima.”
The high number is linked to “the exposure that police officers have when intervening with people who violate the measures issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” state news agency Andina said Saturday.
Peru has been on lockdown since March 16.
Rodriguez said his department had allocated 50 million soles ($15 million) “for the purchase of protection elements such as masks and gloves” for Peru’s police.
He added that roughly 220,000 COVID-19 tests for the force were due to arrive by the first week of May.
“We have an obligation to take care of them,” said Rodriguez. “The police must be well equipped.”
Peru has recorded more than 25,000 infections and 700 deaths so far, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

French Prime Minister to present strategy on ending virus lockdown

Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
AFP

French Prime Minister to present strategy on ending virus lockdown

  • A dozen ministers will on Monday consult with representatives of local authorities to discuss various options
  • France has been under coronavirus restrictions since March 17
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will on Tuesday present the national strategy for emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, his office told AFP.
His announcement at the National Assembly will be followed by a debate and a vote. An app for tracing contacts of confirmed cases is also due to be unveiled Tuesday.
Seventeen priorities have been identified for gradually bringing the country out of lockdown from May 11.
These include reopening schools, companies returning to work, getting public transport back to normal, the supply of masks and sanitiser, testing policy and support for the elderly.
A dozen ministers will on Monday consult with representatives of local authorities to discuss various options.
France has been under coronavirus restrictions since March 17 and the government faces a delicate balancing act to revive the economy without triggering a resurgence in the epidemic.
Only 39 percent of the French public have confidence in the government’s ability to deal effectively with the virus, seven points lower than last week, according to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche.
The pandemic has killed 22,614 people in France since the start of March, with 369 new deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, according to official figures released late Saturday, which saw a significant drop in hospital deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: Comforting eggplant fatteh by French-Lebanese chef Karim Haidar
World
Face masks help Syrian Kurd refugee family integrate in France

Latest updates

17 police officers killed by coronavirus in Peru
Jordan allows expats to leave without paying fines amid coronavirus pandemic
LIVE: Middle East countries welcome gradual end of virus lockdown, heightens efforts to avoid new infections wave
Kuwait operates dozens of flights to repatriate nationals
French Prime Minister to present strategy on ending virus lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.