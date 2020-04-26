You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs

Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs

Staff who become infected will be entitled to full salary. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3hwy

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs

  • Any severance pay will be based on an employee's basic salalry in Feb. 29, 2020
  • Service and hospitality sector employees must also still be provided with accommodation
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Companies working in Dubai’s financial district, have been given the go ahead to introduce emergency employment measures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) said the new directive, effective from April 21, 2020, until July 31, 2020, will provide greater flexibility to DIFC-based employers and increased protection to employees, by imposing temporary changes to their terms of employment..

The new rules will provide employers with the ability to impose reduced working hours, paid or unpaid leave, reduced pay, restrict workplace access and put in place remote working conditions without the consent of their employees for the duration of the Emergency Period.

The aim is to help companies reduce their losses during the lockdown, and in turn decrease the likelihood of employers cutting jobs.

The new directive also protects DIFC-based employees who contract COVID-19, or who were quarantined by the local authorities to limit the spread of the virus – ensuring they continue to receive full pay, rather than companies taking the time from the person’s annual sick leave.

Meanwhile companies can also defer the cancellation of visas for employees who have lost their jobs.

But companies must ensure these people continue to receive basic medical insurance, while retail staff, as well as those working in the service and hospitality sectors must also be provided accommodation.

The severance – end-of-service gratuity – is also protected, ensuring that the final payment will be calculated on the person’s basic salary they were earning on Feb. 29, 2020.  

And DIFC will create an ‘Available Employee Database,’ of those who have lost their jobs during the crisis, in a bid to help them find alternative work.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, told UAE daily, Gulf News: “Through the new DIFC Directive, we intend to provide companies and their employees with certainty and flexibility in a practical way that will help see them through this challenging crisis.”

Topics: Coronavirus DIFC COVID-19

Related

World
Two Dutch mink farms infected with coronavirus
Middle-East
Lebanon has avoided coronavirus worst case scenario, health minister says

Despite risks, auto workers start making medical gear

A worker, one of about 400 back at work, making protective masks and other medical equipment at a General Motors plant in Detroit, Michigan. (AP)
Updated 26 April 2020
AP

Despite risks, auto workers start making medical gear

  • Ford, General Motors and Toyota among those putting factories back to work
Updated 26 April 2020
AP

DETROIT: Cindy Parkhurst could have stayed home collecting most of her pay while the Ford plant where she normally worked remains closed due to coonavirus fears.

Instead she, along with hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors (GM), Toyota and other companies, has gone back to work to make face shields, surgical masks and ventilators in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective gear and equipment.
“I didn’t give it a second thought,” said Parkhurst, 55, a tow motor driver who is now helping Ford and its partner 3M manufacture and ship respirators. “It’s a neat thing to do for the community, for the first responders who definitely need this kind of protective gear.”
All over the country, blue-collar and salaried workers have raised their hands to make medical equipment as companies repurpose factories to answer calls for help from beleaguered nurses, doctors and paramedics who are treating patients with the highly contagious virus. Workers also are making soap and hand sanitizer, which early in the crisis were in short supply.
At Ford, over 800 people returned to work at four Detroit-area sites. General Motors, which President Donald Trump had alternately criticized and praised for its work, has about 400 at a now-closed transmission plant in suburban Detroit and an electronics factory in Kokomo, Indiana, working on shields and ventilators. About 60 Toyota workers, both salaried and blue-collar, are making protective equipment in Kentucky, Texas, Michigan and Alabama.
Most automakers in the US temporarily stopped making vehicles about a month ago after workers complained about the risks of infection at the factories. Many white-collar workers are being paid to work remotely but members of the United Auto Workers who don’t have that option are still collecting pay and unemployment benefits that equal about 95 percent of regular take-home wages.
Those workers making medical gear will get their full base pay, but that’s not what’s motivating them to keep coming to the factories. Many simply want to help.
Jody Barrowman has been making face masks at a repurposed former General Motors transmission factory near Detroit since early April.
“Instead of being home and not helpful, I thought I’d be productive here,” she said.
She jumped at the chance to work because GM is donating the masks to hospitals and first responders “which is where it needs to go,” she said.
Barrowman said that the operation has been so efficient that workers have been allowed to take masks home for family members.
“I dropped some off at my grandparents. My parents took a full packet of masks at my house. So, it’s not just helping the first responders. It’s helping me and my family feel safe,” she said.
Inside a building on Toyota’s giant factory complex in Georgetown, Kentucky, mechanical engineer Kirk Barber helps to ship thousands of face shields that workers are making while plants are shut down. Sometimes he personally delivers boxes to hospitals or the state government, which is distributing them.
All of the workers, he said, had to undergo a cultural change to make sure they stay more than 6 feet apart to protect themselves from possible contagion.
“It’s a hard habit to break when you’re typically up and talking to someone, pointing to a document,” Barber said. “People are very quick to point out ‘hey, you guys need to keep your distance.’”

FASTFACT

Twenty-four UAW members have already died from COVID-19.

Twenty-four UAW members have already died from COVID-19 but it’s unclear when or where they contracted the disease. Ford, GM and Toyota said they aren’t aware of any infections among workers who returned to make medical gear. Still, there’s no denying the risks are likely higher at the factories than in the safety of one’s home.
Joseph Holt, associate professor at Notre Dame’s business school who specializes in ethics and leadership, said the workers and their companies are examples of business doing its best to quickly fill a critical unmet need.
“Courage is doing what you think is right even when it might cost you,” Holt said. “Those workers being willing to go in to work to produce the medical equipment and personal protective gear, even at personal risk — that is moral courage in action.”


The Detroit automakers are trying to restart production on their vehicles, perhaps as soon as early May, but both Ford and GM say medical gear production will continue. Ford says it has enough workers to do both while GM says it won’t need all factory workers right away because it plans a gradual restart.
Back at the Ford complex in Flat Rock, Michigan, where Parkhurst works, she’s hoping the respirators she’s helping to ship make their way to the hospital in nearby Dearborn, where nurses treated her mother with compassion before she died of a stroke about a year ago. She knows they must be “going through hell” now because the Detroit area one of the national hotspots for the virus.
“When I compared that to taking maybe a small risk and going in and making respirators, I feel all right,” she said.

Topics: Ford General Motors

Related

Business & Economy
Gaza factories back to work making protective wear
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Wake-up call for the oil industry

Latest updates

Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs
UK resists calls to ease lockdown as Johnson set to return to work
Two Dutch mink farms infected with coronavirus
German minister backs creating legal right to work from home
Art during the coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.