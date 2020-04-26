Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles

You are here

Lebanese security forces inspect the entrance of a Fransabank branch in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon on April 25, 2020, after unknown assailants targeted the bank entrance with an explosive device. (AFP)
  • Currency changers have gone on strike and the parliament speaker urged the government to use “legal powers” to halt the fall in the pound
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s politically influential Maronite Christian patriarch backed the long-serving central bank governor on Sunday, after the prime minister cast bank chief Riad Salameh as responsible for a currency crash that worsened sharply in recent days.
The pound, which has lost more than half its value since October, slid to record lows on a parallel market over the past week, losing some 15% of its value within a few days. Prime Minister Hassan Diab sharply criticized Salameh on Friday.
Currency changers have gone on strike and the parliament speaker urged the government to use “legal powers” to halt the fall in the pound. The past two days have seen bomb and firebomb attacks on banks, although there were no reports of injuries.
Amid a growing debate over whether the bank governor of 27 years should resign, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, Lebanon’s top Christian religious authority, said criticism of Salameh would only hurt the country.
“We ask: who benefits from the destabilization of the central bank governorship? The beneficiary himself knows,” said Rai. “We know the dire outcome, which is eliminating the confidence of the Lebanese people and (foreign) states in the constitutional foundations of the state.”
Lebanon is governed according to a sectarian political system that parcels out state positions according to religious group. The central bank governorship is reserved for a Maronite Christian while the premier is always a Sunni Muslim.
Diab’s government was formed in January with the support of powerful Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah and has struggled to enact stalled reforms demanded by foreign donors.
Gebran Bassil, head of Lebanon’s largest Christian party, said while the central bank bore a large responsibility for losses and poor policies, it was the state “first and foremost” that must account for the crisis.
The currency’s rapid fall has raised the prospect of price hikes and broader unrest at a time when unemployment has soared and a coronavirus lockdown has dealt an additional blow.
On Saturday a small bomb was detonated outside a commercial bank in the southern city of Sidon, tearing apart its facade. A bank in the city of Tyre was attacked with molotov cocktails early on Sunday, according to security sources.
The attacks did not result in any injuries and the assailants remain unknown according to the security sources.

Saudi Arabia and China sign $265m deal to fight coronavirus

Saudi Arabia and China sign $265m deal to fight coronavirus

  • BGI will provide the equipment for conducting 9,000,000 COVID-19 tests
  • 50,000 daily tests will be conducted in six new regional labs
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and China have signed a $265 million agreement to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Kingdom’s National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) and China’s BGI group  inked the SR995 million deal for the provision of devices and supplies to fight against COVID-19 in Saudia Arabia.

The agreement signed between two companies, approved by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, chairman of the Negotiating and Purchasing Committee and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and Chinese ambassador to the Kingdom, Chen Weiqing, will enhance Saudi Arabia’s virus detection capacity and contribute to the Kingdom’s fight against the pandemic.

BGI will provide the equipment for conducting 9,000,000 COVID-19 tests, and includes the provision of devices and supplies, with 500 experts, specialists and technicians conducting the tests.

The deal will include six regional labs. (SPA)

“The large number of tests provided for in this agreement clearly indicates that the Kingdom is in a race against time to diagnose cases and to work to isolate them in a way that reduces the risks from this pandemic globally,” Al-Rabeeah said.

Ambassador Weiqing said: “Despite the distance between the two countries, the genes of solidarity, cooperation, friendship and mutual assistance are inherited in the traditional culture of both peoples, which makes the sincere friendship between the two peoples even stronger in these special and difficult times.”

The equipment will include the Huo Yan laboratory, a mobile modular air dome structure constructed to support screening and detection capabilities. The inflatable lab can be transported by air as standard freight on any commercial passenger plane.

“The Huo Yan laboratory is an important step toward cooperation between our two countries in fighting against the pandemic,” the ambassador said.

Six regional labs will be established under the agreement: 50,000 daily tests will be conducted to diagnose COVID-19 cases, conduct community based testing and will include a mobile laboratory with a production capacity of 10,000 tests daily — a number which can be doubled.

Chinese specialists will also train Saudi cadres and conduct daily comprehensive field tests and ensure their quality for eight months. They will also analyze the genetic map of some samples inside the Kingdom.

The agreement will also provide expertise to analyze the genetic mapping of samples in the Kingdom, and analysis of the community’s immunity mapping of 1,000,000 samples, which will have a great impact in supporting the state’s plans in managing the pandemic.

The agreement highlights the commitment of mutual assistance between China and Saudi Arabia, and will represent a start for the further development of health care cooperation. The project will enhance Saudi Arabia’s virus detection capacity and contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

The contract, one of the largest to provide diagnostic tests for the coronavirus in the world, is an addition to the Negotiating and Purchasing Committee’s award to a number of companies from the US, Switzerland and South Korea to purchase additional quantities of reagents and tests, bringing the number of targeted tests to 14.5 million, representing nearly 40 percent of the Saudi population.

“Viruses know no borders, and it takes solidarity and cooperation to defeat a pandemic. As the Chinese old saying goes, you present me with fruits, and I would reward you with a jade,” the ambassador said.

