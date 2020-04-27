You are here

  • Home
  • New York plans how to return to business amid pandemic

New York plans how to return to business amid pandemic

A general view of the inside of a mostly empty Grand Central Station in New York City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcyfc

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

New York plans how to return to business amid pandemic

  • Many small businesses have yet to receive emergency loans promised by the US Congress
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK:  Banks are considering letting some employees keep working from home indefinitely, and staggering the shifts of those who do come into the office.

Hotels are trying to figure out a way to let arriving guests go straight to their rooms without signing in at the reception desk.

New York — the financial, cultural and tourism capital of the United States — is gingerly preparing to get back to business after more than a month of coronavirus shutdown.

“’When will we return to work?’ is a question on many people’s minds these days,” said Jane Fraser, the No. 2 official at Citigroup. She has assembled a committee of veteran bankers to come up with conservative scenarios for a return to something resembling normalcy.

Most Citigroup employees currently work from home, including CEO Michael Corbat.

Like its rivals, Citi has set up market-watching computer terminals for traders at home, although some traders have been sent to specially disinfected facilities to do their jobs.

BACKGROUND

  • Financial services represents nearly 10 percent of private sector jobs in the city, which is home of the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and headquarter offices of several large banks. Finance also represents 29 percent of the city’s GDP.
  • Citigroup anticipates that some employees will be reluctant to return to work, with no treatment yet available.
  • At JPMorgan Chase, one of the city’s largest employers, the return to work will be modeled somewhat after how New York’s economy was restarted after the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.
  • Many businesses have unpaid rent and bills, and no savings to dip into.

The bank anticipates that some employees will be reluctant to return to work, with no treatment or vaccine yet available for COVID-19.

For those employees “we will want to do our best to provide them the flexibility to continue working remotely,” said Fraser.

Financial services represents nearly 10 percent of private sector jobs in the city, which is home of the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and headquarter offices of several large banks. Finance also represents 29 percent of the city’s GDP.

At JPMorgan Chase, one of the city’s largest employers, the return to work will be modeled somewhat after how New York’s economy was restarted after the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

“Employees will return to work on-site in a phased approach over a period of time,” read an internal memo.

This won praise from Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Association, who said that staggered office shifts will reduce congestion, and chances of contagion, on the city subway, trains and buses.

Having people come in three days a week, as opposed to five, as well as having them stay at least six feet apart, would be helpful measures, Foye told journalists in a recent video conference.

New York is the most densely populated US city. The epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, New York has been through crises before, including the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the great recession of 2008. But those challenges are minor compared to the task of reopening the Big Apple this time.

Measures taken to curb the spread of the virus will probably destroy 475,000 jobs through March 2021 and leave New York with a 9.7 billion dollar budget deficit, according to the Independent Budget Office.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the city will gradually return to business, area by area, but gave no date or conditions.

The city’s 25,000 bars and restaurants are wondering if they will be allowed to operate full-steam in a world now shaped by social distancing.

“If you have to open up 50 percent reduced occupancy — we understand that from a public health perspective, but many businesses are not financially viable,” said Andrew Rigie, head of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents restaurants and nightlife venues.

Many businesses have unpaid rent and bills, and no savings to dip into. Many small businesses have also yet to receive emergency loans promised in massive relief packages approved by the US Congress, as banks tasked with disbursing the money prefer to give it to larger companies.

A huge question mark also hovers over everything: Will people be comfortable gathering in large groups in small spaces again?

“We do not know what consumer purchasing behavior is going to be like,” said Rigie. 

Topics: Coronavirus Citigroup New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) New York

Related

Special
World
Courage and tragedy amid New York’s brutal coronavirus battle
Lifestyle
Inside New York’s historical community of Arab immigrants, Little Syria

German startup in global demand with anti-virus escalators

Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
AFP

German startup in global demand with anti-virus escalators

  • Cologne-based UVIS uses UV light to disinfect escalator handrails
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
AFP

COLOGNE, Germany:  Tanja Nickel and Katharina Obladen were still in high school when they patented an idea to disinfect escalator handrails using UV light.

A decade later, their small German startup UVIS can barely keep up with orders from around the world for their coronavirus-killing escalators and coatings for supermarket trolleys and elevator buttons.

“Everybody wants it done yesterday,” Obladen, 28, told AFP at the company’s workshop in central Cologne.

“The pandemic has made businesses realize they need to invest in hygiene precautions for staff and customers. It’s gone from nice-to-have to must-have.”

As Germany begins to relax some lockdown restrictions, the startup’s five-person team has been inundated with requests from shops, offices and cafes eager to reopen to a public newly aware of the health risks lurking in shared spaces.

Friends since kindergarten, Nickel and Obladen were 17 and 18 years old when they entered an inventors’ competition.

Worried about the swine flu pandemic at the time, they wanted to come up with something to make public places germ-free.

Inspired by New York City’s use of ultraviolet radiation to sterilize drinking water, they designed a UV light box that can be built into escalators to disinfect handrails, with the radiation destroying the DNA of disease-causing micro-organisms.

FASTFACTS

As Germany begins to relax some lockdown restrictions, the startup’s five-person team has been inundated with requests from shops, offices and cafes eager to reopen to a public newly aware of the health risks lurking in shared spaces.

Inspired by New York City’s use of ultraviolet radiation to sterilize drinking water, they designed a UV light box that can be built into escalators to disinfect handrails, with the radiation destroying the DNA of disease-causing micro-organisms.

They asked their families for help filing the patent. “They knew us and knew we would stick with it,” Obladen recalled.

After finishing university, the pair founded UVIS in 2016 with seed money from programs for startups. They remain a rare example in Germany of women running an engineering firm.

This year, the duo added an antimicrobial coating to their lineup, not based on UV technology. The invisible coating can be sprayed onto surfaces to destroy mold, bacteria and viruses like the novel coronavirus, using the self-cleaning properties of titanium dioxide.

Europe’s largest elevator and escalator makers — Thyssenkrupp, Schindler, Otis and Kone — were early customers, putting the women’s ultraviolet light boxes, called Escalite modules, in escalators in malls, hospitals and train stations. But the coronavirus has seen demand explode.

“We’ve already surpassed our revenue target for 2020,” said 27-year-old Nickel, declining to give figures.

Interest has been especially strong in Europe and Asia. The startup recently shipped over 30 escalator modules to Singapore.

Standing in the same workshop where her electrician grandfather used to tinker away and where his old hard hats still line the shelves, Obladen demonstrated how the light box works.

Three blue-glowing UVC lamps, emitting the strongest kind of UV beams and highly dangerous when exposed to skin and eyes, line the inside of a rectangular metal case.

The escalator’s handrail passes through the case as it continually loops around, getting a full blast of germ-killing radiation.

The metal case, roughly the size of an adult arm, and an accompanying power box can be fitted into any escalator, which Obladen said was “the biggest challenge.”

UV disinfection was already routinely used in the food industry and hospitals worldwide before COVID-19 spurred wider calls for the technology.

In China, where the virus first emerged, it has been used to clean buses and banknotes.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Cologne UVIS UV light

Related

World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383
Business & Economy
Germany announces new $10.8 billion coronavirus package

Latest updates

New York plans how to return to business amid pandemic
UN envoy: Political dialogue only way to peace in Yemen
German startup in global demand with anti-virus escalators
Yemen provinces reject separatists’ claim to self-rule
COVID-19 raises concerns about fasting among Egyptians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.